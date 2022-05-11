Chad Greenway Sounds off on Vikings’ Fallout With Mike Zimmer

The new Minnesota Vikings regime has banked on former head coach Mike Zimmer being the problem in Minnesota.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, the Vikings could have torn the team down and started anew.

Instead, newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah committed to the talent on the team left behind by predecessor Rick Spielman — most notably extending Kirk Cousins through the 2023 season.

With a reinvestment in Cousins, the story for the next two seasons will be whether first-year coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff can turn around a talented team that failed to meet expectations in the final years under Zimmer.

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Minnesota, pushed back on the narrative that Zimmer was to blame for the Vikings’ recent spell of mediocrity.

‘An Elite Football Coach’

In an interview with Fox Sports on May 10, Greenway came to Zimmer’s defense, calling him an elite football mind.

“I was really impressed by his ability to coach defense, his ability to motivate and how he’s a little bit of a throwback,” Greenway said of Zimmer. “And I appreciate that coming from my background from the guys that coached me. And I love and can react to that, but he wasn’t for everybody and I think his approach was very aggressive …It’s a little more pressure and a little more serious and that’s fine. I could adapt because I had been in the league for nine years already. I could adapt and adjust, but a lot of other guys couldn’t, and it was hard for them and I could understand that.”

Greenway isn’t alone in enjoying Zimmer’s coaching style. Zimmer had young players who bought in at the start of his stead in Minnesota. Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith were both on rookie deals when Zimmer entered the Vikings organization and took a liking toward his frankness.

The team followed suit, too.

Zimmer inherited the league’s worst defense from 2013, allowing 30 points per game that season, and transformed the unit into the NFL’s top unit in four years. Minnesota’s defense in 2017 allowed a league-low 15.8 points per game that season en route to an appearance in the NFC Championship game.

But when Zimmer’s abrasive coaching style didn’t deliver results on the field is when things grew sour.

Second-year corner Cameron Dantzler lashed out on social media while he was seemingly in Zimmer’s dog house last season. A fight broke out at a practice in December involving veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was released that same day. In the fallout of the firings, Eric Kendricks spoke out on Zimmer’s regime being a “fear-based” organization.

The 2018 offseason is considered the turning point of the organization, coming off a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game that January. Minnesota signed Cousins to a lucrative three-year, $84 million contract — a decision Zimmer was not fond of after expressing he didn’t want a quarterback signing to take away from investment into the rest of the team.

His defense was aging out of its prime and younger talent struggled to develop. That pressure that once produced diamonds brought only ashes the past two seasons.

However, Zimmer’s legacy with the Vikings will be defined by more than those years. He led the Vikings defense to four top-six finishes in points allowed in a five-year span — the outlier being a ninth-ranked finish in 2018.

“I think he’s a very good football coach — an elite football coach, an elite football mind — and at the end of the day is a great guy that I loved playing for,” Greenway said.

Greenway Excited About New Regime

With the new regime beginning to install a new scheme and culture in Minnesota, Greenway, who remains connected with the team, expressed an excitement both in and outside the locker room.

“The reality is that it’s a culture shift, and I’ve talked to some of the active players, and they were really excited about the foundation that was being built in the offseason and that coach O’Connell was being very, very upfront about ‘hey, yes we need to talk X’s and O’s and football but let’s really get to know each other first. Let’s understand what we’re actually trying to accomplish and have a real goal in mind and work towards that same goal,’ ” Greenway said.

He also addressed the Vikings’ draft that proved controversial after trading down with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers and allowing their divisional foes to select high-value wide receivers in the first and second rounds.

“The new regime is exciting. I think what you do with Kwesi and with Coach (Kevin) O’Connell is you bring in a new staff that’s exciting, that people are really excited to be a part of and be behind, but then it comes with question marks. It comes with question marks in experience and other questions,” Greenway added. “So you go through the draft and, for all intents and purposes, the national pundits have said this was a really negative draft, and they didn’t give it a very good grade, but I know from experience that doesn’t always mean that that’s the answer. Right? We know that guys miss on drafts all the time even in the high picks, so we just need to let this thing take its course. Let’s see what happens. Give these kids an opportunity to prove what they’re worth and what their value is.”