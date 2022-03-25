Former Packers Top-10 Slot Cornerback Visits Vikings: Report

The Minnesota Vikings may not be finished entertaining potential signings with their border rival.

After signing former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on March 22, the Vikings have a scheduled visit with former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 24.

“#Packers FA CB Chandon Sullivan is heading to Minnesota for a visit with the #Vikings, source said, Rapoport tweeted. “He could rejoin assistant head coach for defense Mike Pettine, as the two were together in Green Bay.”

A Top-10 Slot Cornerback

Undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018, Sullivan walked on to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp and won a spot on the team’s practice squad. He played in five games, starting in one, his rookie year before the Eagles waived him in May 2019.

Sullivan got a second chance in Green Bay after signing with the Packers that offseason. He played a rotational role in his second professional season and eventually carved out a role as the green and gold’s starting slot cornerback.

He posted a 73.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade in 2020 and has ranked among the top slot corners in the league.

In 2021, Sullivan ranked fourth in snaps per reception allowed, third in snaps per target and 10th in yards per snap, per Vikings Territory’s Sean Borman. He tallied three interceptions last season.

Chandon Sullivan’s 2021 ranking out of 41 slot CBs via PFF (min. 117 snaps):

• 4th in snaps/reception

• T3 in snaps/target

• 10th in yards/snap — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) March 24, 2022

Minnesota’s starting slot corner in 2021, Mackensie Alexander, ranked 35th in yards allowed per snap.

Sullivan would be an inexpensive replacement for Alexander in the slot. The 25-year-old has garnered an average annual of under $1 million across his career. He most recently made $2.1 million in 2021 as a tendered restricted free agent last offseason, per OverTheCap.

Vikings Desperate at Cornerback

Minnesota is in dire straights at the cornerback position. Patrick Peterson and Alexander remain free agents, while former Vikings first-round pick Jeff Gladney, who was released amid allegations of family domestic, signed with the Arizona Cardinals after a Texas grand jury ruled him not guilty of charges against him.

That leaves Minnesota with third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler as the only sure starter. Last season, Dantzler posted a 73.8 PFF defensive grade but was deemed a backup behind Peterson, Alexander, and Bashaud Breeland.

Dantzler has 17 starts across 25 games played. Next up would be fourth-year corner Kris Boyd, who has started in six games across 41 games over the past three seasons.

Harrison Hand, a 2020 fifth-round pick, has played primarily a special teams role and has seen just two defensive snaps in 2021.

The elder statesman of the cornerbacks room in Parry Nickerson played defensive snaps in just two game last season and spent the majority of the year on the practice squad.

Minnesota should look to add at least two cornerbacks this offseason, most likely one veteran free agent and a rookie cornerback in the upcoming draft.

Peterson remains in contact with the Vikings about re-signing in 2022, but the Vikings have yet to reach a deal with the veteran cornerback. Peterson also left much to be desired and is likely being asked to sign for less than his $8 million deal from 2021.