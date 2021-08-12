Vikings Insider Gives Alarming Injury Update on 1st-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw No. 23 overall as their left tackle of the future and immediate starter after releasing Riley Reiff in March.

Those plans seem to have been forgone for now.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Darrisaw “was in Philadelphia on Wednesday seeing a specialist as he recovers from a core muscle surgery” after weeks of limited participation in training camp.

Lingering Injury Has Limited Darrisaw

Darrisaw’s draft stock dropped when teams learned he had surgery after his senior year on a lingering core muscle injury he played through his senior year.

Moments after the Vikings drafted Darrisaw No. 23 overall (considered a steal as he was the consensus 14th best player in the draft), Ian Rapoport dispelled any concerns surrounding Darrisaw’s surgery.

The #Vikings, who also collected picks for tomorrow, take #VirginiaTech OT Christian Darrisaw at No. 23. He’s recovering from a core muscle injury and doing well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

However, Darrisaw has struggled to stay healthy in practice. He sat out for some drills during spring training, missed the first week of training camp and has been limited since.

His participation has peeved coach Mike Zimmer as the Vikings’ season opener is a month away.

“He’s one step forward, two steps back,” Zimmer said last week regarding Darrisaw’s injury. “Hard to get it done when you’re not out there…It’s just nagging all the time.”

Wolfson added that Darrisaw’s visit to Philadelphia was to see the same doctor who operated on him in January.

“Dr. William Meyers is the same surgeon who did the surgery on Darrisaw in Jan. He’s treated many players, including ex-Vikings RB [Adrian Peterson] Darrisaw is a tough guy, played through an ankle issue all 2018 that needed surgery,” Wolfson added, via Twitter.

Darrisaw getting a second look from his surgeon is not a good sign. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Pioneer Press‘ Chris Tomasson and The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Arif Hasan have already counted out Darrisaw starting in Week 1, given his limited participation in training camp.

Darrisaw has kept his head in the playbook while he’s been sidelined with the injury, but he’ll need to get more live reps with the first-team offensive line in practice before he can claim his spot as a starter.

Instead, Zimmer has touted that veteran tackle Rashod Hill “has a strong grip” on the Vikings starting left tackle to start the season, Tomasson reported.

Hill Gets His Chance

An undrafted rookie in 2016, Hill was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad midway through his rookie year and has since been a reliable backup in Minnesota.

Starting in 17 of 59 games played over the past five years with the Vikings, Hill largely played right tackle and acknowledged the pressure that comes playing at the premiere position on the offensive line. Regardless, he remains humble about the move to left tackle.

“There’s some pressure on the left side, of course,’’ Hill told Tomasson. “Everybody knows that. It’s football. Do what you get paid to do. Left side, right side, guard, wherever they need me to play.”

Hill started in Week 17 against the Detriot Lions last season and did not commit a penalty or a sack. He allowed one hit, three hurries and four pressures for a 69.1 overall position grade by Pro Football Focus.