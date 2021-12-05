More Bad News Arrives For Vikings’ Suddenly Hampered Run Game

It has been a rough week for the Minnesota Vikings‘ backfield.

First, starting running back Dalvin Cook suffered a torn labrum Sunday, November 28 against the San Francisco 49ers in a game the Vikings went on to lose. The team kept Cook off the injured reserve list (IR), hopeful that he will miss just two games and can return against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. A trip to the IR is a guarantee of at least three contests on the sidelines.

Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was confident he could rely on the Vikings’ duo of backup rushers, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, when he spoke with media members earlier this week.

“There’s some things that we’ll have to change and some little tweaks here and there, but I’ve got full confidence in Alexander, and Kene’s going to get some opportunities,” Kubiak said. “(C.J. Ham) always is ready to go even at halfback. I think earlier in the year Alexander did a great job filling in, and we had success with him in the game, and I don’t see that changing.”

Unexpected Illness Could Cut Vikings Backfield Even Shorter Sunday

But an unexpected hitch in Kubiak’s plans was announced Saturday, December 4, when the team updated Nwangwu’s status to questionable due to an unspecified illness.

Minnesota takes on the winless Detroit Lions Sunday who are coming off a long week, last playing against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Should the rookie rusher be unavailable, the Vikings will be forced to rely almost exclusively on Mattison, with a light serving of Ham on the side.

It should be enough to keep the Detroit defense honest against the Vikings run game, but the circumstances also leave little margin for injury or error in a game Minnesota (5-6) needs to win.

Vikings Downgrade Middle Linebacker’s Status to Out Against Lions

The bad injury news for Minnesota on Saturday did not stop at the running back position.

Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks’ status was downgraded to “out” against the Lions after a spotty week of practice. Hampered by a biceps injury, Kendricks was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, sat out on Thursday and returned in a limited capacity again Friday before ultimately being ruled out.

Starting linebacker Anthony Barr is listed as questionable with a knee and hamstring issue, and may also miss Sunday. As for the rest of the injury report, tackle Christian Darrisaw is out with an ankle injury, safety Camryn Bynum is out with an ankle problem of his own and cornerback Mackensie Alexander is questionable with injured ribs. In a move to bolster the banged up defense, the Vikings on Saturday activated defensive tackle Michael Pierce from IR, returning him to the active roster.

Minnesota will take on the Lions in Detroit at noon CST on Sunday.