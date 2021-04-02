4x All-Pro Sends Vikings Fans Cryptic Message: ‘Back to Minnesota?’

April Fools?

Former Minnesota Vikings kick return extraordinaire Cordarrelle Patterson claims to have forgotten of the tradition that falls on April 1 just minutes after he announced his homecoming to Minnesota on Thursday.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Patterson Teases His Return to the Vikings

Patterson, who spent the past two years with the Chicago Bears and is currently a free agent after earning his fourth All-Pro mention in 2020, has campaigned for his return to the Vikings.

On Thursday, Patterson published a tweet that many fans have been waiting for all offseason.

Please tell me this is true!!! I’m shaking. Please for medical reasons someone tell me if this is true and not an April Fools joke — Connor Twomey (@ConnorTwomey) April 1, 2021

A half-hour later, he followed what would have obviously been an April Fools prank with a message that has left fans puzzled.

So you’re really going to Minnesota then 😳 — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) April 1, 2021

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Fan Reactions

Vikings fans immediately called on KSTP’s Darren Wolfson to debunk Patterson’s cryptic tweets. Wolfson responded several times, saying he has not heard of any word of Patterson’s arrival to Minnesota or the Vikings facilities.

Have not heard that. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 1, 2021

Amazon’s Sports on Prime account fueled the speculation by referencing a tweet Patterson made earlier this offseason to the Vikings, urging his former team to “Hit my line.”

They came through!!!https://t.co/QeBbzquqAf — Sports On Prime Video US (@SportsOnPrime) April 1, 2021

Chicago Bears fans, who have majorly been calling for Patterson’s re-signing all offseason, began bidding farewell to Patterson.

God bless you, your family & your fleet-feet on ur journey!😢 I SOOOOO wish Bears were smart enough to keep you here & I'm definitely sad they'll be playing against you. But, thank u for always playing so hard for Chicago fans! We will always 💙 U & are welcome back ANYTIME!!! 🙌 — AmericanChicago Sprt Fan 💙Tracie (@ChiTwnSprtFan13) April 1, 2021

Some did not take the possible troll too well.

Don’t play with me CP. SAY SIKE NOW pic.twitter.com/UW9As3X7M2 — WinterKing473/🐻⬇️ (@TheRealKing473) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Vikings fans are still in the dark of whether Patterson’s spinning a double negative into an affirmation of his return to Minnesota.

You forgot it was April 1st, so you're not joking and you're back? Or April Fool's? pic.twitter.com/3Xpyfe5Xpp — Aime DeWitt (@_Skol_Sister_) April 1, 2021

Patterson Likely Trolling Vikings Fans

While many fans see Patterson’s tweets as ambiguous, the emojis he used did indicate a joking nature of him forgetting it was April Fools day.

However, Patterson is still available in free agency and the Bears seem unwilling to reach his demands. Patterson averaged 29.1 yards per kickoff return and notched kickoff return TDs in each of the past three seasons.

Patterson has avidly been pressuring Chicago to re-sign him throughout the offseason through a series of tweets.

Ready to see where I’m playing next year 🕺🕺🕺 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 13, 2021

Being a free agent is fun!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

I’m in no rush!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

Patterson’s patience has worn thin as he remains a free agent into April and the draft approaching the end of the month.

Stop using the “CAP” space as an excuse!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

If a MF team wants you. They will get you!!! Simple as that!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

Fox Sports analyst Ron Johnson has advocated for Patterson, saying he’s “an asset the Vikings could use.”

I’ve said this for years on @Vikings FanLine…@ceeflashpee84 (Cordarelle Patterson) is an asset the #Vikings could use. If used correctly he has Tyreek Hill impact w/ motions & shifts using his speed to find mismatches. Can play RB if needed, jet sweep & explosive KR specialist. https://t.co/NjZEq3gs7o — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) March 18, 2021

RELATED ARTICLES:

Connect with Trevor Squire on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.