4x All-Pro Sends Vikings Fans Cryptic Message: ‘Back to Minnesota?’

Cordarrelle Patterson

Getty Did Cordarrelle Patterson trolled Vikings fans of his homecoming on Thursday?

April Fools?

Former Minnesota Vikings kick return extraordinaire Cordarrelle Patterson claims to have forgotten of the tradition that falls on April 1 just minutes after he announced his homecoming to Minnesota on Thursday.

Patterson Teases His Return to the Vikings

Patterson, who spent the past two years with the Chicago Bears and is currently a free agent after earning his fourth All-Pro mention in 2020, has campaigned for his return to the Vikings.

On Thursday, Patterson published a tweet that many fans have been waiting for all offseason.

A half-hour later, he followed what would have obviously been an April Fools prank with a message that has left fans puzzled.

Fan Reactions

Vikings fans immediately called on KSTP’s Darren Wolfson to debunk Patterson’s cryptic tweets. Wolfson responded several times, saying he has not heard of any word of Patterson’s arrival to Minnesota or the Vikings facilities.

Amazon’s Sports on Prime account fueled the speculation by referencing a tweet Patterson made earlier this offseason to the Vikings, urging his former team to “Hit my line.”

Chicago Bears fans, who have majorly been calling for Patterson’s re-signing all offseason, began bidding farewell to Patterson.

Some did not take the possible troll too well.

Meanwhile, Vikings fans are still in the dark of whether Patterson’s spinning a double negative into an affirmation of his return to Minnesota.

Patterson Likely Trolling Vikings Fans

While many fans see Patterson’s tweets as ambiguous, the emojis he used did indicate a joking nature of him forgetting it was April Fools day.

However, Patterson is still available in free agency and the Bears seem unwilling to reach his demands. Patterson averaged 29.1 yards per kickoff return and notched kickoff return TDs in each of the past three seasons.

Patterson has avidly been pressuring Chicago to re-sign him throughout the offseason through a series of tweets.

Patterson’s patience has worn thin as he remains a free agent into April and the draft approaching the end of the month.

Fox Sports analyst Ron Johnson has advocated for Patterson, saying he’s “an asset the Vikings could use.”

