Vikings’ Cris Carter Reveals a Change of Heart on Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is turning one of his closest skeptics into a believer.

Fighting many narratives surrounding his reputation as a quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings signal-caller has won over one of the franchise’s most prominent figures: Cris Carter.

Carter: ‘I Don’t Know Where the Vikings Would Be Without Kirk Cousins

As the newest host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Carter gave Cousins his Week 6 game ball for Cousins’ performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Cousins completed 33 of 48 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, including the team’s overtime game-winning throw to K.J. Osborn. Cousins completed five of six pass attempts on the game-clinching drive.

He’s thrown 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season while putting the Vikings in a position to win games on several final drives this season.

Carter revealed that he hasn’t always been the biggest fan of Cousins, but the 33-year-old quarterback has won over the Hall of Famer receiver.

Here’s Carter’s statement on giving his award to Cousins:

My game ball is going to the guy in the purple. I don’t know where we’d, we’re 3-3 right know, where we would be without yo’ cousin, Kirk Cousins. Dude is playing some football. I’m just gonna tell you, Kirk Cousins hasn’t been one of my favorite quarterbacks since I’ve been covering the Minnesota Vikings, but you got no complaints (from me). Congrats to Cousins for what he’s doing there with the Vikings. Special, special recognition. He’s more than a game manager. And one of the most accurate quarterbacks you could have in the NFL.

Cousins Battling His Reputation

Cousins is fighting against several narratives that NFL fans hold against him. However, the Vikings quarterback seems to be turning a corner.

From 2018-19, Cousins checked down on just 3.8% of his passes to rank 16th among 41 qualifying quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus. Checkdown Kirk has not been a reality in his time with the Vikings and he proved it on his touchdown pass to Osborn, where he opted to go for it all instead of passing to an open Adam Thielen.

Osborn said he was the second read.. it was Cousins call to go for the win #Skol https://t.co/fumNAA2L3k — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) October 19, 2021

Cousins is on pace for a career-high 5,012 passing yards and 37 touchdowns (5,012) this season. He’s currently third-ranked quarterback by Pro Football Focus grade with an 89.9 position grade, trailing only Tom Brady (92.3) and Russell Wilson (90.3).

The Vikings face steep competition coming out of the bye week: Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-1); Week 9 at Baltimore Ravens (5-1); Week 10 at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2); and Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers (5-1). If the 3-3 Vikings are truly contenders this season and can stack wins, Cousins could find himself playing his way into Most Valuable Player conversation on his current pace.