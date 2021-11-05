Cowboys Fans Blast Vikings’ Harrison Smith for ‘Bush League’ Play on CeeDee Lamb

Harrison Smith

Getty Vikings safety Harrison Smith has been subject of scrutiny surrounding a chokehold he held on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Minnesota Vikings safety has become a target of the Dallas Cowboys fan base after a video of Smith covering CeeDee Lamb went viral following the Vikings’ 20-16 loss at home.

‘This Man was Chocking the **** Out of Me’

Smith tackles Lamb out of bounds and as the two players roll to the sidelines, Smith’s arms drape over Lamb’s shoulder and it appears his arms get under the helmet of Lamb.

In a video the Cowboys released, Lamb exclaims “This man was chocking the (expletive) out of me while I’m on the sideline.” No flag was thrown on the play, and despite Cowboys fans calling for the NFL to review the play, no statement has been released by the league.

Here’s another angle:

Fan Reactions

Cowboys fans have felt a vendetta toward officials and the NFL.

Lamb has been fined five times this season for a total of $46,865 on several seemingly minor occurrences, per ABC News. He was fined twice for totals of $5,150 and $15,450 for having his jersey untucked, having his socks failing to cover his lower leg for $5,150; and $10,300 for waving at a New England Patriots defender on his walk-off touchdown.

He did receive a $10,815 fine for a crackback block earlier this season, but the 22-year-old receiver has been subject to largely petty fines, leaving Cowboys fans frustrated when he became subject to a questionable call.

One fan sounded the sirens to make sure the clip goes viral, calling Smith’s actions “bush league.”

Two officials were near the play, whether Smith was making an attempt on the ball and got wrapped up under Lamb’s helmet.

Vikings Territory contributor Ali Siddiqui leveled with Cowboys fans and admitted the play was foul.

One fan found Smith to be technically sound from an MMA perspective…

Fans have been calling for Smith to receive a fine or suspension.

Smith had an otherwise sterling reputation in the NFL as one of the league’s best safeties. And while one play shouldn’t sully his image, this fan was unforgiving.

Perspective is everything and while Smith may not be reprimanded, his actions may have been out of line in the heat of the moment.

