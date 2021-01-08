Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen Disrespected in All-Pro Poll

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook showed what he could do when he’s healthy this season.

He finished second in rushing yards (1,557), second in yards from scrimmage (1,918) and third in total touchdowns (17) despite missing the final game of the season due to his father’s death.

Only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was a more productive runner, claiming the running back crown for a second consecutive season after posting 2,027 yards this season. Henry earned the first All-Pro honor of his career on Tuesday, garnering 47 of 50 total votes as the only running back on the first team.

Cook’s performance should have at least warranted a few votes from the Associated Press polling writers. He received none. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was the recipient of the three other votes.

Kamara’s only edge on Cook statistically was his league-leading 21 total touchdowns. Had the Vikings not allowed Kamara to tie a 91-year-old record of six rushing touchdowns in a single game on Christmas, Tuesday’s poll may have included Cook regardless of him not playing the final game of the season.

Cole Beasley Earns All-Pro Recognition Over Adam Thielen

Cook wasn’t the only player from Minnesota who was overlooked. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley won a single vote that technically makes him a second-team All-Pro mention.

Beasley had 42 more yards than Adam Thielen but 10 fewer touchdowns on the season. Thielen’s 14 touchdown grabs were a career high and the third most by any wide receiver this season, trailing only Davante Adams (18) and Tyreek Hill (15), who both earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors this season. Thielen saw neither award.

The polling writers’ decision-making process clearly came down to team success. Beasley, along with Stefon Diggs who was a first-team mention, helped the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC East title in 25 years, while many Vikings were neglected after falling short of a playoff berth.

However, there was one Minnesota player that received some recognition for their record-breaking season.

Justin Jefferson Earns Second-Team All-Pro Honors

Justin Jefferson broke Anquan Boldin’s Super Bowl-era rookie receiving yards record, posting 1,400 receiving yards this season even after not starting until the third game of the season.

Jefferson didn’t make the first team, which includes DaVante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Diggs, however, he did garner five votes as the fifth-highest total among all wideouts, becoming the first wide receiver since Randy Moss to make an All-Pro team.

Jefferson second-team mention adds to his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year after he received Pro Bowl honors earlier this season.

Eric Kendricks received three votes despite not playing in the final five games of the season.

Here’s the full first-team list:

OFFENSE

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington

C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

IL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

CB: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore

Pro Football Talk has listed the full breakdown of votes here.

