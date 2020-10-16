Boise State Duo Poised For 1st Start After 2 Vikings Starters Ruled Out

The Vikings will officially be without the league’s leading rusher in Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Falcons.

Cook was declared out after practice on Friday with a groin strain along with starting right guard Dru Samia and cornerback Kris Boyd. Samia has a wrist injury he received an MRI for on Thursday, while Boyd has been hampered with hamstring issues this season that have forced him out for this week’s game.

#ATLvsMIN injury report OUT: Kris Boyd, Dalvin Cook, K.J. Osborn and Dru Samia DOUBTFUL: Holton Hill pic.twitter.com/bcY9o4947I — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 16, 2020

Holton Hill, who has started in two games and has played at least 76 percent of snaps in all four games he’s played this season, is listed as doubtful with a foot injury.

Falcons Pro Bowlers Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett landed on this week’s injury report but did not receive injury designations on Friday. Jones did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but upgraded his status to limited on Friday.

Both are expected to be available on Sunday as the Falcons seek their first win this season under interim head coach Raheem Morris following the firings of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Dimitroff.

A Pair of Boise State Broncos Could Make Their 1st NFL Starts

With Cook’s injury, backup running back Alexander Mattison is a shoo-in to make his first career start in his second year. Mattison carried the ball 20 times 112 yards of the Vikings’ loss to the Seahawks after Cook suffered his groin strain on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Mattison’s college teammate from Boise State and second-round draft pick Ezra Cleveland could be in line to start in Samia’s stead, a reunion the duo have been waiting for since draft day.

“I’m just super excited to be back with my brother,” Mattison told the Idaho Press. “Words can’t explain how pumped I am to be teammates again. That’s my brother for life and now we’re teammates again. I can’t wait.”

Cleveland has yet to be declared as the starter and competed with second-year lineman Oli Udoh, who started one game against the Bears a season ago, but the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported that he has heard ruminations that the Vikings will start Cleveland at left guard and move Dakota Dozier to right guard.

Gary Kubiak did say that Cleveland has been coming along and that the only thing missing for him to make the next step is an opportunity.