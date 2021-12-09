Vikings’ Dalvin Cook to Make Reckless Move Ahead of Last Stand vs. Steelers: Report

The Minnesota Vikings‘ last stand takes place Thursday night on primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And it appears the team and its players are willing to pull out all the stops at preserving their playoff chances.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Dalvin Cook, who has been nursing a dislocated shoulder the past 11 days, “wants to give it a go” Thursday night against the Steelers.

“#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is now trending towards playing tonight against the #Steelers just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted. “He’s officially listed as questionable but has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go.”

If Cook plays, he is expected to play with added equipment to protect his shoulder.

“The #Vikings expected Cook back Dec. 20 at Chicago. But intense rehab has rebuilt Cook’s strength and range of motion quickly,” Pelissero added. “He’d be expected to play with a harness or some form of added protection. If he gets final medical clearance, the plan is to play.”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Too Soon?

Cook’s expected, perhaps premature, return to the playing field comes a week after backup running back Alexander Mattison racked up 124 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota may use Cook in a limited fashion to capitalize against a Steelers defense surrendering the most rushing yards per attempt in the NFL this season at 4.8 yards per clip. Mattison and rookie Kene Nwangwu should figure into the game plan after Cook was limited in practice all week.

However, Cook, dealing with a dislocated left shoulder and torn labrum, faces considerable risk of re-aggravating his present injuries.

Pro Football Focus’ injury specialist Mario Pilato is at “extreme” risk of reinjury, adding that he doesn’t see the “risk vs. reward.”

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is @ extreme risk of reinjury. Failure rate is up to 50% in non-op individuals w/ a 26% chance of instability to occur again. He must have full ROM & strength or another dislocation will happen. I just don’t see the risk vs reward here. https://t.co/B8ANKntP4V — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) December 9, 2021

Giving Cook a full body of work on Thursday night is essentially mortgaging the star running back and the franchise’s future — a risk the Vikings brass will have to weigh throughout the game in deciding whether and when to throttle Cook.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

High Stakes

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora took inventory of some of the hottest coaching seats in the NFL and headlined the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer.

La Canfora speculated that Zimmer could be fired if the team loses to the Steelers on primetime national television:

Mike Zimmer had a mandate to make noise in the playoffs this season, with ownership doubling down on his roster and spending big again to keep pricey veterans in place. His defense continues to slide, Zimmer continues to wear out players and coaches with his caustic manner, and losing to the winless Lions – allowing a long TD drive in the waning seconds – is going to be nearly impossible to overcome. At 5-7, it’s statistically possible to get to the postseason in a weak NFC and make something happen in January … but it’s also possible a loss Thursday night prompts an in-season change.

La Canfora reported in September that the Wilf family was considering a coaching change even after the Vikings’ 2019 playoff appearance that included a walk-off victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“(Ownership) conveyed to some associates their expectation that the club be a playoff factor this season to fend off major changes,” La Canfora wrote.

A loss on Thursday Night Football, which would be Minnesota’s third consecutive loss, would knock the Vikings’ playoff chances down to 13%, per FiveThirtyEight.