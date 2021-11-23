Vikings’ Top Lineman in Danger of Missing 49ers Matchup After Latest Update

The Minnesota Vikings can’t seem to cleanse themselves of COVID-19 concerns.

After the team unloaded several players, including starters Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury, off the COVID-19 reserve list in time for last Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, another starter landed on the list on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, the Vikings’ highest-graded active lineman (73.8 defensive grade) by Pro Football Focus, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, per a team release.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

The #Vikings have placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Reserve/COVID-19. G Dakota Dozier has been activated from Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 and FB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley have been released from the practice squad.https://t.co/oYDDlCk2ov pic.twitter.com/fQ92ABAMGh — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2021

Tomlinson Could Be Out When the Vikings Need Him Most

Tomlinson is unvaccinated, Star Tribune beat writer Ben Goessling reported, which puts Tomlinson in considerable danger of missing Sunday’s pivotal NFC matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Tomlinson has said he is unvaccinated, but could be on the list for contact tracing protocol and return in five days, which would enable him to play on Sunday,” Goessling wrote.

Under NFL guidelines, anyone who is unvaccinated and has had contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is deemed a “high-risk close contact.” High-risk close contacts must be isolated and are not allowed to return to team facilities for at least five days — a stint Kirk Cousins and backup quarterback Nate Stanley had to serve when rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tasted positive for COVID-19 during training camp.

Tomlinson has a chance to play on Sunday if he was placed on the list for contact tracing, not a positive test.

Facing a run-heavy Kyle Shanahan offense, Tomlinson’s 330-pound frame in the center of the defensive line would be severely missed as the Vikings defense has struggled to stop the run with him, surrendering the fifth-most rushing yards per game (127.0).

Armon Watts has filled in admirably for nose tackle Michael Pierce, who is on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. Sheldon Richardson, who plugged in as a defensive end against the Packers, could slide into the starting three-technique spot next to Watts.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, James Lynch could also see his first career start if Tomlinson can’t go on Sunday.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Stakes in San Francisco

With the win over the Packers, the Vikings (5-5) boosted their odds of playoff contention from 42% to 59%, per FiveThirtyEight. The 49ers (5-5), who are finding their form after a sluggish start to the season, are in contention for a wild card spot with the Vikings.

The 49ers, however, face much steeper competition the rest of the schedule. They have the 15th toughest strength of schedule remaining compared to the Vikings’ 25th ranked schedule, per Tankathon.

By claiming a win on the road in San Francisco, the Vikings would hold a tiebreaker over the 49ers and catapult their odds of making the playoffs to 83% with six games remaining in the regular season.

A win Sunday would be a third consecutive win for the Vikings — a feat they’ve yet to accomplish this season despite being the only team in the NFL to hold a seven-point lead in every game this season.