Vikings Sign Kicker, Send Strong Message on Dan Bailey’s Future

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey’s future with the team is in jeopardy.

The Vikings signed kicker Greg Joseph on Tuesday and guaranteed a portion of his salary. That’s not a deal that a simple extra body at training camp generally warrants, which puts Minnesota’s situation at kicker on notice, per Ian Rapoport.

Bailey underwent a midseason meltdown that included four missed kicks in a 12-point loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His struggles proved detrimental to the team’s mission of digging themselves out of a 1-5 start and making the postseason. Their playoff chances were largely dashed after the loss to the Buccaneers.

Joseph entering the fold raises the suspicion that the Vikings will cut ties with Bailey by March 19, when $1.8 million of his $2.7 million salary for 2020 guarantees.

“[It] would be a surprise if the Vikings hang on to Bailey after [March 19] unless he agrees to amend [his contract],” Pioneer Press beat reporter Chris Tomasson said.

New Special Teams Coordinator Addresses Bailey’s Future

Newly appointed special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken spoke on Bailey’s future with the team following Joseph’s signing on Tuesday.

“In terms of competition, we’re always looking for competition,” Ficken said, adding that Bailey is a true pro and that his resume speaks for itself, per Tomasson.

Before missing a kick in Week 3 this season, Bailey had made 25 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 8 of 2019. He finished the season converting a career-low 68.2% of his field-goal tries along with 86% of his extra-point attempts.

Before the Tampa Bay game in Week 11, Bailey missed two field goals and an extra point against the Jacksonville Jaguars before redeeming himself by converting a game-winning field goal in overtime. That wasn’t enough to cure his case of the yips, however, Bailey bounced back after the Buccaneers game and converted all five of his kicks in a five-point loss to the Chicago Bears.

He missed a field goal and two extra points in the final two games of the season.

“Dan’s a true professional,” Ficken said, per Will Ragatz. “I rely on him and a lot of things he’s done. His resume speaks for itself. I think Dan has got the opportunity — he’s here on this team — I think he’s got the opportunity to have great success here in the future and I’m looking forward to that opportunity, but it’s somewhat difficult at times to go ahead and work through some of those challenges. But he’s such a pro’s pro in the way he approaches this game that there’s no one else you’d rather have a team to go through this battle with.”

Greg Joseph’s Background

Joseph, coincidentally, just left Tampa Bay with a Super Bowl ring — although he never appeared in a game this season as a member of the Buccaneers practice squad.

Joseph, entering his third season in the NFL, last played in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans. A late-season add, Joseph played in the Titans’ final two regular-season games and was also the kicker in their run to the AFC Championship game. He made all 19 kicks in that run (18 of which were extra points).

In his 2018 rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and 25 of 29 extra points.

Joseph’s track record doesn’t offer a ton of confidence in replacing veteran Bailey, however, he’s reliable enough to replace Bailey if the veteran kicker’s struggles bleed into 2021.

Bailey could be asked to take a pay cut entering training camp and work in performance-based incentives moving forward.

