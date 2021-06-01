Vikings Send Danielle Hunter a Strong Message in Contract Dispute: Report

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman tried to smother any fires surrounding a trade or contract dispute with Danielle Hunter back in March.

Spielman denied that Hunter had directly approached the Vikings about being paid or asking for a trade, both questions he answered with a firm “no.”

“I’m not ever going to talk about business or contracts with anybody. I never have done that. I never will,” Spielman said back in March, via Vikings.com. “I know from all indications from where he’s at on his rehab right now — and I saw an Instagram picture of him yesterday — he looked pretty good. But excited to get him here in the fold and get him going once we get started.”

It was radio silent between the organization and Hunter’s camp until this past weekend when former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson leaked a comment from inside the Vikings organization.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Vikings’ Team Source Shades Hunter

Anderson reported on Sunday that a team source said the following on Hunter and his absence from voluntary OTAs:

It was a great deal when he signed it. A third-round pick that had only gone to one Pro Bowl. All I’ll ask is ‘if you were coming off your first year as a starter would you have turned five years, $72 million down?’

This is the first time any team comment has been reported related to the contract dispute with Hunter that has largely been smoke in social media since Ian Rapoport added that Minnesota faces an ultimatum with Hunter, coming off season-ending neck surgery.

#Vikings star Danielle Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, knocking him out for 2020, per me & @TomPelissero. MIN has a decision this offseason: Make Hunter the highest-paid defender in football or trade him. Have we seen the last of him in a Vikings uniform👀 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Hunter’s camp will likely following the Vikings’ “leaked” comment with their own social media posturing as both sides look to enter negotiations approaching the June 15 deadline where Hunter is required to report to mandatory minicamps.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Timing is Everything

Back in June 2018, Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million contract after his first year as a starter. He quickly outperformed that deal over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, becoming the youngest player to reach 50 career sacks in NFL history.

Despite the lucrative deal that Hunter signed at the age of 23, his current $14.4 million annual salary ranks 17th among edge rushers in the league, per OverTheCap. Hunter is criminally underpaid, however, the contract he signed was before becoming one of the league’s premier edge rushers and, like many contracts in the NFL, likely won’t see its end-day and is deserving of a second look.

OverTheCap’s Jason Fitzgerald still found the 2018 signing to be an absolute steal for the Vikings, adding that Hunter’s agents should have aimed in the range of $17-$18 million a year for Hunter.

This was what I wrote when it was signedhttps://t.co/7kruoaJMIe He should have been looking for $17 or $18 a year. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 28, 2021

The Vikings had the foresight to sign him to a five-year contract early, but in a business where contracts are rarely fully guaranteed, Hunter is exercising his right to ask for a raise — a point KSTP’s Darren Wolfson drove home with a fan on Twitter.