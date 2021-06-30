Vikings’ ‘Next Big Project’ Built Like Danielle Hunter, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings have worked wonders in developing the defensive end position under coach Mike Zimmer.

Everson Griffen, a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, became a full-time starter when Zimmer first arrived in 2014. It took a year for Griffen to become a bonafide star, making four Pro Bowls from 2015-19.

Danielle Hunter, drafted in the third round in 2015, was a modest prospect in college — tallying 4.5 sacks in 23 starts at LSU. Hunter has since become one of the league’s premier pass-rushers as the youngest player to reach 50 sacks in his career — all thanks to the tutelage of defensive line guru and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.

Patterson, promoted to assistant head coach this past offseason, has had his choice of prospects in drafting defensive linemen.

And 2021 fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson could be Patterson’s Pro Bowler in the making.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘Built Like Danielle Hunter’

Robinson, drafted No. 134 overall in the fourth round of this year’s draft, had just eight sacks in 34 games played at Florida State over the past four seasons.

Touted for his physical attributes out of high school as a four-star recruit, Robinson struggled to put together complete games but showed promise sheerly from his physical traits — much like Hunter.

Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling observed Robinson at rookie minicamps and came away with glowing praise of the Seminoles product.

“4th-round pick Janarius Robinson looks awfully impressive,” Goessling tweeted back in May. “Built like Danielle Hunter, but with even longer arms. He’s Andre Patterson’s next big project.”

Standing 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds, Robinson tested remarkably well for a prospect with relatively pedestrian numbers in college. His wingspan measured 86.25 inches, which is the second-longest wingspan of any pass-rusher drafted in the past two years.

Here’s a comparison of Hunter and Robinson’s metrics. Percentiles are relative to their draft class position groups.

Measurable Danielle Hunter (2015) Janarius Robinson (2021) Height 6′ 5″ (78%) 6′ 5⅜” (87%) Weight 252 lbs (14%) 266 lbs (47%) Arm Length 34¼” (75%) 35¼” (93%) Hand Size 10½” (90%) 10⅞” (95%) 10 Yard Split 1.58s (91%) 1.64s (53%) 40 Yard Dash 4.57s (96%) 4.69s (82%) Vertical Jump 36½” (84%) 34″ (62%) Broad Jump 130″ (98%) 121″ (82%) 3-Cone Drill 6.95s (89%) 7.31s (36%) 20 Yard Shuttle 4.47s (35%) 4.46s (40%) Bench Press 25 reps (64%) 25 reps (64%)

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Patterson on Robinson: ‘He’s the Guy’

During rookie minicamps, Patterson offered high praise to Robinson for his athletic ability and addressed Robinson’s struggles in college, being attached to the program putting him in limbo.

“(Robinson’s) fast. He’s long. He’s powerful. He’s athletic. He’s got all of the traits and tools that you look for in a defensive end. At Florida State, I think he went through three head coaches. He went through four coordinators. He went through three defensive line coaches. They kept changing him from an outside linebacker to a defensive end. So it’s hard for you to grow with all that constant change,” Patterson said. “He’s got all the athletic traits that you look for… I always find that guy in the draft where I say, ‘man, I’d love to get my hands on this kid,’ and he’s the guy.”

Robinson enters training camp buried beneath Stephen Weatherly, second-year pass-rusher D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes and 2021 fourth-rounder Patrick Jones II, who was selected ahead of Robinson in the third round at No. 90 overall.