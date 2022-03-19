Vikings Make Final $26 Million Decision on 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Minnesota Vikings took an unexpected route on the future of Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Hunter, who carries a $25.8 million cap hit this season, was expected to have his contract restructured by the Vikings. The common narrative carried throughout the offseason was that the Vikings could create $13.5 million in cap space with a restructure and acquire valuable assets in free agency.

However, Minnesota has remained quiet in free agency.

And with the Sunday deadline upon that restructure, the Vikings appear content keeping Hunter at his current rate and making do with the roster left by former general manager Rick Spielman.

Vikings Plan to Pay Hunter Lucrative Signing Bonus

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, March 18, that the Vikings plan to pay Hunter his $18 million roster bonus despite the potential cap savings at their disposal.

“Vikings’ DE Danielle Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due today and, barring an unforeseen change, Minnesota plans to pay it and tie the two-time Pro Bowl selection to its team for the remaining two years on his contract, per league source,” Schefter tweeted.

The Vikings have fielded trade interest for Hunter but appear committed to the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Hunter was the youngest player to reach 50 career sacks at 25 years old, but has spent the past two seasons hampered by injury. He missed 10 games last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle after missing the entirety of the 2020 season with a neck injury.

But when he is healthy, Hunter proves he’s worth his weight on the team coffers. In seven games last season, Hunter posted six sacks. When he was on the field, Minnesota led the NFL with the highest pressure rate (32%) and sack rate (8.3%) of any defense, per ESPN.

However, not converting his $18 million roster bonus to a signing bonus has perplexed fans and analysts alike.

“I thought the best option was to turn the $18 million into a signing bonus and spread it out over four years but this looks to be the way the #Vikings will go,” Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted.

Hunter’s expected $25.8 million cap hit for the 2022 season is the third-highest cap hit of any edge rusher in the NFL, per OverTheCap.

Hunter Saga Continues

A plus to not converting Hunter’s roster bonus to a signing bonus: his cap hit on the final active year of his deal in 2023 is just $8.6 million. If Hunter can stay healthy for the 2022 season, the Vikings will want to reach a contract extension with the 27-year-old.

By not converting his bonus this season, the Vikings are keeping their future finances fluid by not locking in anymore guaranteed money — be it Hunter leaving Minnesota or taking an extension in 2023.

Keeping Hunter at his current rate is a prove-it deal for the Vikings, who can wash their hands of the oft-injured star pass rusher if he cannot stay on the field in 2022.

And with a supporting cast of many players who are passing their prime, Hunter will be the defense’s most valuable player if he remains healthy.