Vikings’ Danielle Hunter Fuels Trade Rumors With Social Media Frenzy

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Minnesota Vikings face an ultimatum this offseason with defensive end Danielle Hunter back in October.

#Vikings star Danielle Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, knocking him out for 2020, per me & @TomPelissero. MIN has a decision this offseason: Make Hunter the highest-paid defender in football or trade him. Have we seen the last of him in a Vikings uniform👀 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Rapoport’s scoop was out of left-field as most local reporters have still not heard anything from Hunter or his agent about any grievances with the team. General manager Rick Spielman seconded those reports. Spielman said in a recent press conference that he hasn’t received any trade requests or demands from Hunter wanting to become the highest-paid defender in the league.

However, Hunter has been underpaid throughout his career. Hunter carries the 10th highest average annual salary ($14.4 million) despite ranking in the top five in sacks in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Hunter is coming off season-ending neck surgery, which causes some concern, however, Hunter seems prepared for negotiations this offseason.

The 25-year-old recently began leveraging these rumors against the Vikings via social media.

ALL the latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Hunter Likes Trade Tweets, Removes Vikings-Related Posts

Spielman striking down any rumors about Hunter was a positive sign that should be taken with a grain of salt. The Vikings general manager has proven to be shrewd in his dealings and often keeps his cards close to his chest.

When asked about Rapoport’s report back from October, Spielman responded with a blunt “no,” later going on that he’s excited about Hunter’s return.

“From all indications of where he’s at in his rehab right now, I saw an Instagram picture of him yesterday. He looked pretty good. Excited to get him back here in the fold and get him going once we get started,” Spielman said.

Athletes posting workouts on social media can also be seen as leveraging upcoming contract negotiations. But Hunter doubled down.

Hunter liked several tweets regarding trade rumors to the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders while also deleting Vikings-related posts on his Instagram.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Vikings Insider Sees High Odds of Trading Hunter

Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer appeared on the Purple Insider podcast with Matthew Coller and weighed several storylines this offseason.

Krammer found the possibility of trading Hunter the most probable when compared to several quarterback rumors surrounding the Vikings this offseason.

Here’s what he said:

I think this is the highest percentage chance… Behind the scenes, I know [Hunter] was not happy with how a lot of it was dealt publicly — in terms of the information that came out about his injury, his process in seeking surgery and deciding to get operated on. He wasn’t happy with a lot of that and made that known to people in the open. Because of that, we know he’s unhappy on one end of the spectrum and on the other end we know he’s also been really underpaid for some time. We haven’t heard that from him, but we know that’s gotta weigh on him. There was that vague NFL media report that he wants to be the highest-paid defender in the NFL. I don’t know if any of that is true, I can’t verify that, but he’s underpaid and that’s another part of it.

What Could the Vikings Get for Hunter?

Krammer also touched on the possible trade packages rivaling a Khalil Mack-type deal:

With all of that in play, I do think there’s enough smoke that if somebody comes in, If there’s a Rams-type team that thinks ‘We are a Danielle Hunter piece away. We believe this Defensive Player of the Year candidate is a guy who can take us over the top. Here’s a Khalil Mack-style trade package for him.’ Why would you say no if you’re the Vikings. Right now this defense is not a Danielle Hunter away, from being one of the worst in the NFL, to back up to where you were in 2017. I also don’t think that they’re a Michael Pierce and Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr away. I still think you have many questions even if you have all three of those guys healthy. You don’t know if those players are going to be the same when they come back. There’s just so many questions. I think the team should be open about it. From what I’ve heard about Danielle from his camp, I think they would be open about it. It’s just a question of is that a reality: do teams want him? what would those packages be?

Coller offered a trade example from a previous episode where Minnesota would receive two late first-round picks from the New York Jets for Hunter — a scenario that Coller said was not well-received by fans who believe the 25-year-old defensive end warrants at least an additional pick on top of two first-rounders.

The dilemma remains that Hunter is coming off from injury and needs to prove he can return to the form that made him the youngest NFL player to reach 50 sacks in their career.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Connect with Trevor Squire on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.