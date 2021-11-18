Packers’ Davante Adams on Vikings’ Justin Jefferson ‘He’s Aging Like a Dog’

Green Bay Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams likens Justin Jefferson to a dog — and not in a demeaning way.

The four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 18 receiving touchdowns last season spoke on how the Minnesota Vikings‘ 22-year-old star wideout has played beyond his years and is only getting better.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play. … Last year, he looked like he was already in his fourth season,” Adams said, per Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood. “He’s kind of aging like a dog right now in its purest form, because he’s a dog out there.”

Adams’ praise should come as no surprise. He and Jefferson worked out together in the offseason to sharpen their game together.

“The best train with the best,” Jefferson said on the Pat McAfee Show in January. “Of course, I want to train with the top guys of the league. I’ve talked to Davante Adams, talked to Stefon Diggs. Odell [Beckham Jr]. Talking to those different guys, I definitely want to train with them and see all the information they can give to me to help my game out.”

Adams currently ranks third in the league with 864 receiving yards, while Jefferson is sixth with 775 receiving yards on the season.

Packers Coach Praises Jefferson

Adams wasn’t the only member of the Packers to offer Jefferson praise approaching the two team’s NFC North border battle this Sunday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein reported Wednesday that “LaFleur said he loved #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson coming out of college and did a lot of work on him.”

“He’s a dynamic playmaker and he’s proven that in this league,” LaFleur said, per Silverstein.

Silverstein added that the Packers reportedly tried to trade up for Jefferson before the Vikings selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Packers Passing on Jefferson Sent Rodgers to the Liquor Cabinet

Aaron Rodgers also joins the camp of Packers who wished Jefferson would be wearing green and gold.

He named Jefferson his favorite wide receiver to watch coming out of the 2020 draft class and admitted he perked up when the Packers traded up to the 26th pick.

“I was watching the draft and thinking about which receiver might be there at that time. And I think there was a run on them there in the early 20s. I know the kid from LSU who I loved watching went, I think to Minnesota in the early 20s,” Rodgers said, referring to Jefferson, per The Spun.

The decision to draft a quarterback instead of a receiver, like Jefferson, sent Rodgers to the liquor cabinet, where he switched from tequila to scotch on draft night.

“When they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit,” Rodgers said, describing his draft-night scene. “Because everything is so delayed, I got a text from my agent, marketing agent who I love, and he just texted: ‘Quarterback.’ And I said, ‘Oh, wow. OK.’ So, I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well. Once I got that text, I went to the pantry. I poured myself about four fingers and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling and there was going to be the, ‘Hey, is everything fine? You OK?’ And, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Like I said (before), I wasn’t elated about the pick, especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we’re a couple of players away. But at the same time, I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.”