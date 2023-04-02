Vikings Tried to Poach Division Rival RB in Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have half of a solution at running back and tried to add the second piece of the puzzle this offseason in the form of a long-time opponent.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Friday, March 31, that the Vikings made a play for former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery who ultimately landed with the Detroit Lions.

“The Bears, the Detroit Lions (where he landed) and Minnesota Vikings were all in the mix,” Biggs wrote.

The deciding factor for Montgomery, according to Biggs, was the amount of guaranteed money the Lions offered. He ultimately signed a three-year contract worth up to $18 million with Detroit.

Montgomery racked up 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on 3.9 yards per attempt over his four-year stint in Chicago, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught 155 passes for 1,240 yards and four scores.

Vikings Short Affordable Partner For RB Alexander Mattison

Montgomery would have been a solid complement to the running game in Minnesota, which appears as though it will rest mostly in the hands of career backup Alexander Mattison. He signed a two-year contract worth $7 million this offseason to remain with the team.

Mattison has amassed 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt, along with 70 catches for 526 yards and three scores during his four-year tenure with the Vikings. He has played second fiddle his entire career to four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who remains under contract with Minnesota for the next three seasons.

The duo has been highly successful, begging the question of why the Vikings would choose to break it up. The problem is that Cook is owed $37 million over the next three years and will count a little more than $43.2 million against the salary cap over that span.

Minnesota attempted to negotiate with its star running back, but Cook declined to take a pay cut of any kind, which has put him on the trade block. The Vikings have received at least one offer for Cook, though no deal had been reached as of April 2.

The Vikings can hold out for awhile in the hopes of picking up a mid-round draft selection in 2023 in exchange for Cook. Otherwise, the team can save $6 million against its cap by cutting the RB before June 1, per Over The Cap. If Minnesota waits until after June 1, the savings will jump to $9 million.

Vikings Need to Add RB in Free Agency or NFL Draft

Currently backing up Cook and Mattison on the depth chart are Kenny Nwangwu and Ty Chandler.

A rookie last season, Chandler carried the ball just six times for 20 yards. Nwangwu, a second-team All-Pro kick returner in 2022 has logged just 22 carries for 75 yards over his two seasons with the Vikings. Either one could step into a secondary role for Minnesota this year, though neither has proven himself a primary carrier of the football at the professional level.

Minnesota’s situation in the offensive backfield can be solved either by drafting a partner for Mattison or by pursuing a running back at value via free agency. The latter is the more likely solution, as the Vikings have just five picks in 2023 and will potentially address the quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback positions in this month’s draft.