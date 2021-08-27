Former Broncos, Chiefs Safety a ‘Candidate to Land’ With Vikings, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings preseason opener against the Denver Broncos exposed a glaring drop-off between the first- and second-unit safeties.

Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock easily picked apart the secondary due to several blown coverages and misread assignments. The Broncos quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 15 pass attempts for 225 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Minnesota’s situation at safety hasn’t improved either. Newly signed veteran Xavier Woods, who spent the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, sat out last week’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a minor injury that coach Mike Zimmer called “a little knick,” per the Star Tribune.

The preseason has left the Vikings brass weary of the top of its defense and searching for more depth.

Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling reported that former Kansas City Chiefs safety Will Parks is on the team’s radar.

“Will Parks’ name has come up with the Vikings before, and now that he’s back on the open market, he’s a candidate to land in Minnesota, per a league source,” Goessling tweeted on Thursday. “Vikings might need safety depth and special teams contributions with Xavier Woods and Josh Metellus banged up.”

Parks a Familiar Face With Vikings

A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Arizona, Parks played his first four seasons with the Broncos. Parks proved versatile in Denver, playing free safety, strong safety, slot corner, inside linebacker and outside linebacker. He was deemed a breakout candidate in the Broncos defense after ranking 28th among NFL safeties by Pro Football Focus.

However, amid coaching changes with the Broncos, Parks took a step back. It led to him to free agency in 2020, when he had his first talks with the Vikings. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Parks had a strong interest in joining the Vikings, however, Parks chose to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and play for his home city.

Parks’ homecoming was short-lived. He was traded back to the Broncos last December and played the final four games of the season with the team that drafted him.

Reaching free agency again, Parks signed with the Chiefs this offseason but was released on Aug. 23.

Parks as a Depth Add

Upon his first swing at free agency, Parks likely would have fetched a much bigger contract than what he’s worth this time around.

Bouncing across three teams in the past year, Parks has struggled to prove his worth in the NFL and would likely sign on for a lower price tag than what the Vikings first offered.

Parks’ versatility could provide depth at several positions of concern. Parks can play both safety spots and could fill in at linebacker.

Jeff Gladney’s release has also left the Vikings without a proven slot corner behind Mackensie Alexander.