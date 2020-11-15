Vikings at Risk After Lineman’s Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead of MNF vs Bears

The Vikings offensive and defensive line groups could be at risk of missing several players ahead of their NFC North primetime matchup on Monday Night Football with the Chicago Bears after a positive test result was announced on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Dru Samia tested positive for coronavirus, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, prompting intensive contract tracing as anyone who is “deemed high risk” will not be allowed to travel to Chicago for the game on Monday.

Samia, who practiced all week, likely was in close contact with many of his teammates given the nature of linemen play, putting the status of both the offensive and defensive lines in jeopardy at minimum, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin said.

“Would imagine there being more than a couple players deemed close contacts given the nature of the O-line/D-line play. Going to be an important situation to monitor given the Vikings are planning to leave today for Chicago,” Cronin tweeted on Sunday.

Any player deemed high risk could produce negative test results but will still not be allowed to travel, per Pelissero.

The Vikings, who released fourth-year offensive lineman Pat Elflein on Friday, will at least have to plan to replace Sama on the active roster as both practice squad linemen Brett Jones and Aviante Collins will likely be promoted to the game-day roster.

Linebacker Todd Davis was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week after testing positive with coronavirus two weeks ago. Long snapper Austin Cutting was added to the list the same day Davis was reactivated to the roster, however, Cutting returned to the roster in time for Saturday’s practice.

