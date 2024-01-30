$40 Million Pro Bowler Listed as Vikings’ ‘Top Trade Target’

The Minnesota Vikings have several key questions to answer this offseason, including potential trade targets to shore up both sides of the ball.

They have a big question to answer at defensive end. The Vikings are set to lose not one or two, but all three of their top edge rushers from last season. Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter, and DJ Wonnum are all free agents.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department suggests Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat as a “top trade target” to replace them.

“Many of the Vikings’ needs will hinge on how they handle impending free agents like quarterback Kirk Cousins and pass-rusher Danielle Hunter,” B/R’s scouting department wrote on January 29. “If Hunter departs, trading for an edge-rusher on an expiring contract, like Philadelphia’s Josh Sweat, could give Minnesota a stopgap option.”

Sweat, 26, logged 6.5 sacks this season and is no slouch against the run.

A former fourth-round pick in 2018, the 6-foot-5 pass rusher logged a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022. He also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Sweat ranks 20th with 31 sacks over the last four seasons, per Stathead. He is in the final year of a three-year, $40 million contract. But prying him free from Philadelphia could be complicated, and in a way that the Vikings are familiar with.

Josh Sweat’s Contract a Similar Burden for Eagles as Kirk Cousins’ for Vikings

Cousins – who wrapped a one-year, $35 million contract this season – will count for $28.5 million against the salary cap in 2024 even if he is off the Vikings’ roster.

That is because of void years tacked on to the back end of a previous contract.

They can reduce that number with a new contract for the veteran quarterback. But that could come at a high price, with growing speculation that Cousins could command a deal worth $45 million annually. Minnesota currently has $29.1 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Similarly, the Eagles are looking at $20 million worth of room, and both of their top pass rushers — Sweat and Haason Reddick — are in the final years of their contract.

They have future contract extensions to plan for too, just as the Vikings do.

Sweat carries a $14.3 million dead cap hit next season and will count just $9.1 million to keep on the roster. He will also count for $21.4 million against the Eagles’ salary cap in 2025. Perhaps that gives the Eagles an incentive to work out an extension to lower than rather than trade him to the Vikings.

Proposed Vikings Trade Lands Eagles DE Josh Sweat

There is a path for the Vikings to both bring back Hunter and add Sweat. They can create north of $40 million in additional cap space, per Over The Cap.

Either way, this hypothetical offer could be enough to convince Philadelphia.

Vikings get:

– Josh Sweat

– 2024 seventh-round pick

Eagles get:

– 2024 fourth-round pick

– 2025 conditional third-round pick

This hypothetical trade package is similar to the one the Vikings sent to the Detroit Lions for T.J. Hockenson and falls in between what the Washington Commanders received for Montez Sweat and Chase Young at this season’s trade deadline

Josh Sweat plays a more premium position than Hockenson. He also checks in slightly behind Montez Sweat in sacks (34.5) over the last four seasons, including 2023.

The third-round pick would become a second-rounder if Sweat earns Pro Bowl honors in 2024.