Vikings Update Eric Kendricks ‘Tweaked’ Injury vs. Jaguars

The word tweak has been a touchy subject for Vikings fans.

After coach Mike Zimmer’s “little tweak” prognosis of Danielle Hunter’s training camp injury later proved to require season-ending surgery, Zimmer’s latest update on Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks is worrisome. Kendricks was limited in practice last week with a calf injury but did not enter the Jaguars game with an injury designation. He was ruled out shortly before kickoff, dealing the Vikings defense a major blow to an otherwise inexperienced group.

“He tweaked it in warmups,’’ Zimmer said in a postgame press conference. “And then they were trying to get him ready to go play and he couldn’t answer the bell.”

Kendricks’ designation at practice on Wednesday will be telling to the nature of his calf injury, but before Sunday, it didn’t seem to be a major issue that would keep him out of a high-stakes game.

Vikings Defense Produces 2020 Record In Kendricks’ Absence

The Jaguars wasted no time attacking the void left by Kendricks as Mike Glennon hit tight end James O’Shaughnessy up the middle for a 24-yard strike on the first play from scrimmage. The Vikings fell behind 9-0 in the second quarter, although Zimmer did not attribute it to Kendricks’ absence.

“Obviously, we had to make some adjustments with guys playing a little different positions and things like that,’’ he said. “But, no, you know, anything could have happened. … This isn’t the first time that this has ever happened that somebody can’t start the game.’’

The Vikings overcame missing the leader of their defense and arguably the best linebacker in the league as several players stepped up to help force a season-high four turnovers in the 27-24 overtime victory.

Rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler jumpstarted the Vikings by notching his first career interception in the second quarter, which led to the Vikings’ first touchdown of the game. He also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery. In coverage, Dantzler allowed just one catch for three yards on seven targets his way. His performance earned Pro Football Focus Week 13 Defensive Rookie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Cameron Dantzler makes a great play on the ball for his first NFL interception pic.twitter.com/5qW1RmEx7y — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 6, 2020

“It was tough because E.K., he’s a big part of our defense,” Dantzler said. “He’s a leader, but we all have that mentality: Next man up. And Todd Davis, he was ready, and he went out and he played really well.”

Vikings’ Plan Without Kendricks

Sunday’s win against the Jaguars will likely be the model the Vikings follow entering a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis, who the Vikings signed in Week 3, played all 71 defensive snaps along with Eric Wilson at linebacker. Fourth-round rookie Troy Dye filled in as a coverage linebacker, while Jordan Brailford, who was poached off the Washington Football Team’s practice squad after the Vikings’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, was used as a pass-rushing linebacker. Brailford shined in his 11 snaps, creating pressure on the safety committed by Glennon and forcing a fumble.

While playing 11 snaps, Jordan Brailford made an impact. He created pressure on the safety and also forced a fumble. The #Vikings signed him off Washington's practice squad earlier this year. He tested very well in the broad (94th percentile) & vertical (89th percentile) jumps. pic.twitter.com/xQzWKDaKUf — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) December 7, 2020

The Vikings, who currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, could make further solidify their playoff chances with a win over the sixth-seeded Buccaneers.

To do so, the Vikings will have to beat Tom Brady, who is 4-0 against the Vikings in his decorated career.

