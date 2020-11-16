Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks has already shouldered an extra helping of responsibilities on defense.

When four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr went down for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, Kendricks took on the play-calling duties on defense.

This week, there was a possibility of long snapper Austin Cutting not being available for Monday night’s primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears, forcing Kendricks to be the team’s contingency plan at long snapper, coach Mike Zimmer announced on Saturday.

Coach Zimmer says that LB Eric Kendricks is the #Vikings emergency long snapper. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2020

Cutting was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list all week but was activated to the 53-man roster an hour before Zimmer’s announcement. Cutting went through walkthroughs on Saturday, confessing “it was nice to have [Cutting] back,” but added that Kendricks performed well in his relief.

Kendricks will likely maintain the role of backup long snapper for the remainder of the season and isn’t the first All-Pro defender to take on the task for the Vikings.

Jared Allen Shared the Same Role as Kendricks

Harrison Smith was reminded of his rookie season in 2012 where legendary defensive end Jared Allen handled long-snapping duties in the middle of a game after Cullen Loeffler got hurt, a story he told Kendricks this week.

One snap Allen made was punctuated by a chase-down tackle he made after Atlanta Falcons return man Eric Weems nearly broke free for a touchdown as the four-time All-Pro defensive end both started and end the play.

Jared Allen the Long SnapperJared Allen fills in as longsnapper. 2011-11-27T19:17:33Z

“[Kendricks] is a talented guy. He could figure out how to play a lot of spots,” Smith said. “It’s happened before but hopefully it’s something we don’t have to worry too much about.”

Kendricks Becoming the Vikings Next Defensive Star

Kendricks, coming off his first All-Pro season in 2019, has emerged as a name you cannot pass on when debating who’s the best linebacker in the league.

In 2019, Kendricks in coverage resembled more of a defensive back than a linebacker. His allowed completion rate of 56.3 percent was 20 percent better than the average NFL linebacker and on par with San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman’s 55.1 percent mark.

Against the Packers this season, Kendricks went stride-for-stride with Davante Adams, arguably the league’s best wideout, on a play that left Fox Sports broadcasters perplexed.

“Was that Kendricks back there with them!“

#Vikings LB Eric Kendricks runs stride for stride with #Packers All-Pro Davante Adams downfield. pic.twitter.com/b7pkMC79nI — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 1, 2020

Kendricks’ play has been inspiring for a Vikings defense that has struggled against the pass this season.

“He’s been tremendous,” co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. “I think he’s playing even better than he did last year. He might not have the same [pass breakup] statistics that he had last year — he just got a few more opportunities. They don’t throw his way very often because he’s great in coverage.”

Kirk Cousins added that the player he wants his sons to idolize is not their dad, but Kendricks for his play and leadership qualities.