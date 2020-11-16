“I say that when my boys Cooper and Turner are old enough, I’m going to get them Eric Kendricks jerseys because he’s the player I want my kids to wear the jersey of,” Cousins said. “I just think he’s as good of a linebacker as there is in the league, the way he can cover a Davante Adams down the middle of the field and also take on a pulling guard. To be that versatile and that athletic, it’s special.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

 