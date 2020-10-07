Vikings Pro Bowler Out, Veteran Returns Amid Injury-Filled Practice

It was suspected Vikings third-year cornerback Mike Hughes had re-tweaked a neck injury that forced him to miss the 2019 postseason when he was out for the past two weeks of the 2020 season.

Good news; Hughes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Bad news; there’s a bevy of other injuries.

It was the most-stacked report of the season with 10 players listed. The most concerning reports; All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks sat out with a foot injury while rookie returner K.J. Osborn did not practice with a hamstring injury.

#Vikings first injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/tvqWta7Bwb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 7, 2020

Second-year cornerback Kris Boyd, who missed the Titans game in Week 3 but returned against the Texans last Sunday, was limited along with cornerback Holton Hill, Adam Thielen and backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh.

None of the limited players had any ailments reported before Wednesday’s report, indicating they’re likely good to go for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Seahawks.

Hughes Likely Returning to the Starting Lineup

Hughes entered the 2020 season as the Vikings most experienced — and frankly only experienced — cornerback on the roster.

Hughes, picked 30th overall in 2018, played 744 total snaps in two seasons, one of which he only played six games after suffering a knee injury his rookie year. Hill, in his third year out of Texas, benefited from Hughes’ injury and played 353 of his 369 snaps in 2018 after Hughes’ season-ending injury.

But after four weeks, it’s become accepted that rookie Cameron Dantzler is the Vikings No. 1 cornerback. Dantzler returned to the starting lineup after the third-round rookie was out for two weeks with a rib injury he sustained against the Packers in the season opener.

Dantzler and fellow rookie Jeff Gladney both started in last week’s win against the Texans. Two starting rookie cornerbacks have become a rarity for the Vikings, which haven’t had a rookie starting duo at cornerback since 1999.

Hughes’ return could relegate Hill into the No. 4 cornerback role if the Vikings look to continue to roll with their rookie cornerbacks. The combination of Hughes, Dantzler and Gladney has yet to be seen as Gladney played only special teams against the Packers.

Kendricks Leads the NFL in Tackles

The absence of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr has led to heightened responsibilities for Kendricks, coming off his All-Pro 2019 season.

Kendricks currently leads the NFL with 45 tackles through four weeks. He’s also proven in coverage with his prowess for breaking up passes.

The Vikings would be dealt a major blow to its already struggling defense if Kendricks cannot play on Sunday. The linebacker group is already down Barra and fourth-round rookie Troy Dye.

Todd Davis, who was acquired in Week 3, could see an uptick in his usage as the former Broncos veteran has become acclimated in the Vikings scheme.

