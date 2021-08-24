Everson Griffen Ready for ‘Man-to-Man’ Talk After Saying ‘Kirk Cousins is A**’

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings re-signed Everson Griffen, inviting Griffen’s energy to spark new life in the team. However, there is an elephant in the locker room.

Griffen, calling for the Vikings to sign him in January, went on a Twitter tirade that including calling Kirk Cousins “a**” and implying coach Mike Zimmer never wanted the veteran signal-caller.

One of my most endearing qualities is holding a grudge. Deleted but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/UaETibKARn — Nic (@Nic_Breezy) January 9, 2021

Griffen has apologized several times across numerous media platforms, but the 33-year-old defensive end isn’t finished until he speaks the quarterback face-to-face.

“I haven’t really talked to (Cousins) yet, but I’m going to get around to doing that and apologize to him. Apologize to Coach Zim and Rick about what I said. I take full ownership,” Griffen said in his introductory press conference. “I’m going to talk to Kirk and apologize to him. We gon’ have a man-to-man conversation, and we gon’ leave it like that.”

‘The Grass Wasn’t Greener’

The root of Griffen’s frustrations was likely surrounding his decision to leave in 2020.

Cousins inked a two-year contract extension that left little cap space for the team’s veteran contracts. It sparked a mass exodus as seven starters left, most notably Stefon Diggs and Griffen.

Griffen was asked to restructure his contract approaching a $13.9 million salary in 2020, coming off his fourth Pro Bowl in five seasons. He decided to wade the waters of free agency and signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Griffen struggled away from home, tallying just 2.5 sacks in seven games in Dallas before being traded to the Detroit Lions. His play improved in Detroit, racking up 3.5 sacks with the Lions, but the year of transcience took a toll on Griffen and his family.

“It was rough, Griffen said. “It was a hard year of football during the pandemic — moving my family three times, almost four times. But I strapped up, did what I had to do to take care of the family and put my best foot forward.”

Now, Griffen appears ready to make amends with his old locker room.

“I left because I thought the grass was greener on the other side, to be honest, and it wasn’t,” Griffen added. “I didn’t get the love that I got here with the fans, with the cultures, with the players — the grass wasn’t greener. I learned and I’m happy to be home.”

What the Vikings Asked of Griffen

Griffen had visited the Vikings practice facility back in January and likely kept a dialogue with the team throughout the offseason.

But upon his workout last Wednesday that spurred his signing, Griffen said the Vikings brass asked only a few things of him.

“That my head was in it. That I’m in a good place,” Griffen said. “I think football will always take care of itself and to just know my role. If they want me as a situational player, I can do that. Wherever they want me, I can do it.”

The Cousins conflict was likely water under the bridge after eight months, however, Griffen’s public promise of resolving the matter keeps a good face on the franchise entering a pivotal year.