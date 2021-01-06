Conflicting Reports Emerge on Gary Kubiak’s Future With Vikings

The day after the final Sunday of the NFL regular season, known as” Black Monday”, is often oversaturated with news of coach and front office firings around the league.

While most releases are a long time coming for teams that for weeks had been wallowing in futility, a leak coming of the Minnesota Vikings organization came as a surprise.

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak was reportedly “leaning toward” retirement this offseason, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who covered the team locally since 2006 before joining the national network.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a lifelong and, at times transient, Vikings fan corroborated Pelissero’s report and sounded confident in Kubiak’s plans to retire from “a source with knowledge of the situation.”

But on Tuesday, coach Mike Zimmer provided some more intel into the situation which appears to yet be concrete of whether or not Kubiak will maintain the helm of Minnesota’s offense in 2021.

Kubiak is Taking Time to Figure Out Where he is ‘Health-Wise’

It appears Kubiak’s contemplation of retirement is not a matter of any internal issues with the team or Zimmer but more so his health.