Greg Joseph’s Future in Question After Vikings Sign Star Rookie Kicker: Report

The Minnesota Vikings will have a competition at kicker this offseason.

Starter Greg Joseph seemed secure with his stake with the team after re-signing a one-year tender with the team this offseason.

But a late addition to the roster puts his future in jeopardy.

Vikings Sign Rookie Kicker to Long-Term Deal

On Thursday, Sooners Scoop’s Jalen Rose reported that the Vikings are signing undrafted Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic to a three-year deal — a relatively lengthy contract for an undrafted player whom Minnesota seems prepared to commit to long-term.

Former OU Kicker Gabe Brkic tells me he's signing a 3 year deal with the #Vikings as an UDFA.

Brkic was the No. 2 kicker on The Athletic Dane Brugler’s draft guide and is poised to give Joseph a run for his money. Brkic made 57 of 69 field goals in his career with the Sooners, including a perfect 17-for-17 2019 season.

He made 5 of 7 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards last season and converted on 159 of 160 extra points in his college career. Brkic was a 2021 finalist for the Lou Groza award, given to the best kicker in college football.

Brkic gave some sign of contract talks with the Vikings, posting a jersey swap of himself in the purple and gold. Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson confirmed later on Thursday, May 5.

I've confirmed that the #Vikings will sign as an undrafted free agent Oklahoma kicker Gabe Krbic, who already has posted on social media a photoshopped imagine of him in a #Vikings jersey. He will provide competition with Greg Joseph for the kicking job.

Brkic has a range of 60-plus yards, which he flashed in warmups against Kansas State.

He was also a program favorite in Oklahoma for embracing his light-hearted energy both on and off the field.

“My favorite thing is how he knows we’re going to kick a field goal because looks at me and I’m pissed,” former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s a funny guy. He doesn’t really take anything too seriously, which I think he’s learned to make that an advantage in his game. He’s a fun guy and I think the guys really like and respect him. He’s got a good balance of perspective on things. A lot of fun to have around when it’s 4th down on the 35-yard line.”

The legend of Gabe Brkic grows …

Brkic is known for unorthodox warmups including backflips before kicking and aiming for the field-goal posts in the end zone.

#Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic is ridiculous. Aiming at uprights from side of FG.

But beyond the light-hearted nature, Brkic was one of the most consistent kickers in college football.

Today, Gabe Brkic hit three 50+ yard field goals in a single game for Oklahoma.

✅ 55

✅ 51#KohlsElite // #KohlsHighlights

pic.twitter.com/BUdHhQuHZW — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) September 4, 2021

Vikings Have Nothing to Lose In Joseph

The introduction of Brkic to the Vikings locker room has created what’s potentially a zero-sum game for Joseph.

The $2.4 million tender he signed this offseason has no guarantees attached. If Joseph is beaten out by Brkic, Minnesota could cut the veteran kicker without eating any dead cap.

In his first year as a starting kicker, Joseph, 27, took over for Dan Bailey after Bailey collapsed toward the end of the 2020 season. His reputation took a hit after missing a go-ahead field goal that would have clinched the Vikings a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Joseph redeemed himself with a 54-yard game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions three weeks later. The following week, Joseph missed another potential game-winner against the Carolina Panthers but was bailed out by a Kirk Cousins-K.J. Osborn touchdown connection in overtime. Joseph bounced back again, converting a 29-yard field goal in walk-off fashion at home over the Green Bay Packers.

Joseph proved resilient and had a short memory as the Vikings’ kicker in 2021. He converted on 86.8% of field-goal attempts, hitting 7 of 9 kicks from 50-plus yards out, and made 36 of 40 extra points.

Brkic, on a multi-year deal, may not be going anywhere even if he loses out on the starting job this season.

But the pressure is on Joseph.