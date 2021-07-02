Vikings’ Dark-Horse CB Beats Justin Jefferson, Intercepts Kirk Cousins [WATCH]

The Minnesota Vikings recruited a militia of cornerbacks to reinforce its struggling secondary from a season ago — signing six new corners since March.

But beneath the bevy of incoming veteran talent, second-year corner Harrison Hand, a fifth-round pick out of Temple, is making waves.

He quietly put together a stellar OTAs and minicamps performance in June, presenting a strong case for a roster spot that will come at a premium given the competition at cornerback this season.

His biggest highlight came while taking first-team reps — jumping in front of Justin Jefferson and picking off Kirk Cousins in the red zone.

Hand’s Rookie Year in Review

Hand played in six games in 2020 in relief as the Vikings faced a slew of injuries at cornerback. Starting as a special teams contributor, Hand proved competent to become a rotational corner on defense — playing 163 total defensive snaps.

He proved reliable in coverage despite a baptism by fire, becoming one of the lone bright spots of the 52-33 drubbing by the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. Hand broke up a pair of passes and picked off Drew Brees in the second quarter. He posted a 93.0 Pro Football Focus grade for the game and earned his first start the following week.

Hand, building upon his 2020 season with a strong showing during team activities this spring, was named a surprise player you should know from Vikings minicamps by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin:

With Jeff Gladney absent amid legal issues and Cameron Dantzler sidelined with an apparent injury, Hand, a former fifth-round pick, got a lot of reps with the first-team defense in OTAs and minicamp. He came away with a couple of interceptions. The Vikings moved Hand around as an outside corner and even lined him up in the slot, which should help his chances for making the roster this fall. The secondary looks a lot different this year. While Dantzler (if healthy), Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland will be the front-runners to earn starting jobs, Hand’s strong spring showing could put him in line to duke it out with Kris Boyd for one of the final spots on the depth chart.

Cornerback Depth is Deep in 2021

After depth became a glaring weakness at cornerback in 2020, the Vikings reinforced the unit with six veteran signings to bring the room to 11 corners.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, former Vikings slot corner Mackenzie Alexander and Bashaud Breeland, who played in the past two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, are considered the favorites to take on starting roles in 2021. Meanwhile, Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith are welcomed depth additions along with Amari Henderson.

Cameron Dantzler remains a contender for a starting role after posting the second-best Pro Football Focus position grade of any rookie cornerback last year.

Hand’s rise to first-team during OTAs was partly due to Jeff Gladney facing family assault charges in Dallas, and Dantzler being injured, along with the volume of veterans unfamiliar with the playbook so far.

However, if he can continue to progress, Hand could make it out of the depths of what’s expected to be a heated battle at training camp come August.