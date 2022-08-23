Trade Proposal Flips Vikings’ All-Pro Defender to AFC For Top-End Pick

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t orchestrated a splashy offseason, but there is at least one under the radar trade that could make a lot of sense.

New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent the first two draft picks of his career on safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in the first and second rounds, respectively. That’s after the previous regime drafted safety Camryn Bynum in the fourth round the year before.

The writing is on the wall and a changing of the guard in the secondary is fast-approaching on the Minnesota horizon. The pertinent question then, is where do all these developments leave star safety Harrison Smith?

Smith has been a tremendous player for the Vikings over his decade-long career in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the sixth time in a seven-year stretch. And while the 33-year-old has yet to show signs of serious decline, the physical nature of his position combined with his longevity points to a steep and hasty drop off in play at some point in the near future.

Bill Belichick made the New England Patriots the dynasty they were for two decades, in part because of a hardline personnel philosophy that dictated moving on from a player a year too early rather a year too late.

With their secondary built out to the degree it is, and with the prevalence of youth in the unit, the Vikings could do well to consider a similar strategy where Smith is concerned — cashing in on the former first-team All Pro’s trade market before his value drops, likely at some point during the next couple of seasons.

Suitor For Vikings’ Harrison Smith Exists in AFC East

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report wrote Monday, August 22, that the Miami Dolphins could be the perfect trade partner for Smith, as they have spent big this offseason to try and compete with the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Division.

The Miami Dolphins should jump at the chance to land Smith if they receive a call gauging their interest. He’d be an ideal complement to rising star Jevon Holland and a significant improvement over Brandon Jones, Miami’s other projected starting safety. With Lewis Cine and Camryn Bynum ready to assume larger roles in Minnesota’s secondary, the Vikings should be willing to take an early Day 2 pick in exchange for Smith.

Smith’s Quality 2021 Season Should Allow Vikings to Sell High

By an “early Day 2 pick,” Kay is referencing a second-round selection from the Dolphins in return for remaining years on Smith’s contract. Last summer, the safety signed a four-year extension worth $64 million to remain in Minnesota.

A mid- to late-second rounder is a good price for Smith, assuming the Vikings believe a dip in play is coming over the next two years. Helping drive his trade price up is Smith’s most recent season, during which he amassed 114 tackles, including three tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, five quarterback hits, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference.