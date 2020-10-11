Vikings’ Harrison Smith Fires Back at NFL, Reporters For Game Ejection

Harrison Smith is known as the Vikings silent leader on defense who leads by example and lets his play do the talking.

After his ejection against the Texans last week, Smith was put in the hot seat on Friday as he spoke to the media for the first time about his hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins.

What was expected to be a trial, Smith turned into a round table conversation, asking Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson of his perspective in a moment where Smith broke his stoicism.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

‘What Do You Think I Should Have Done?’

When Tomasson asked Smith for his thoughts on the ejection, here is the conversation that unraveled:

Smith: Obviously, I wasn’t a fan of it. I thought I did kind of what I could do while still being an active football player on the defensive side of the ball. To avoid those things, tried to lower the target, tried to tilt my head out. What do you think I should have done, Chris? Tomasson: It seemed to me you got your shoulder in there… maybe it would have been warranted a penalty but I didn’t think it was warranted am ejection. Smith: What do you think, if that scenario comes up again, I should do? Tomasson: I mean you gotta play football. There was some questions yesterday on the conference call with the defensive coordinators and they said ‘really it’s not a teaching thing’ because they thought you acted appropriately. So, I would concur with them. Smith: Okay, thank you.

Smith smirked after another reporter acknowledged he liked the new interview format Smith had improvised. The full interview, which is a great watch can be viewed by clicking the thumbnail below.

LIVE: S Harrison Smith talks about Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks https://t.co/jPOt1qx53n — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 9, 2020

Smith Fined For Hit, Plans to Appeal

Smith told reporters that the NFL hit him with a $15,000 fine on Friday, adding that he plans to appeal — not for financial reasons but just to hear from the league how he should approach that play in the future.

“I’ll appeal it and see how they want me to play there, or if they don’t want me to play there,” Smith said. “Having some logic behind it would be nice.”

Smith admitted he didn’t expect an ejection on the play and was wrapped up in the game before the long pause in the action as the league was deciding to eject him.

“I was just trying not to act crazy or anything. Don’t make it worse than its already been made. We still had a football game to play,” Smith said. “George (Iloka) came in and played great. It’s weird watching the game from the locker room, but it’s how it is.”

Another candid moment in one of the best interviews this season was Smith approving of reporters’ opinions on the matter.

“Sometimes when you’re a defensive guy you see things one way, I value y’all’s opinion — you guys see a lot of football as well — if you got any ways I can improve my game I’m all ears.”

That moment fell silent as the nine-year veteran has been one of the most polished players at his position for years — making the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons.

There was speculation he could face suspension and miss Sunday’s prime time matchup against the Seahawks. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero put those suspicions to rest on Monday as Smith will be full-go on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES: