‘This S*** Easy!’ :Vikings Rookie WR Taunts Broncos After TD Catch [WATCH]

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has impressed as a fifth-round pick entering his first preseason.

Last week during joint practices with the Denver Broncos, Smith-Marsette closed practice with a touchdown grab in traffic on fourth down and celebrated in the end zone.

Not short of energy or attitude in his game, Smith-Marsette was yelling “this s**** easy” several times during his celebration, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“He’s very confident, very cocky,” coach Mike Zimmer said, per The Athletic‘s Chad Graff. “Likes to jab a little, talk a little bit.”

Here’s another look at his touchdown catch.

Jake Browning connects with Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a touchdown at the last second. Then the team celebrated. pic.twitter.com/EccNAgyx82 — Vikes (@vikesinsider) August 12, 2021

Smith-Marsette Wins Over Mike Zimmer

Zimmer had maintained throughout training camp that Smith-Marsette would need to improve on special teams to make the team.

“He’s got a lot of work to do. It’s important,” Zimmer said early in training camp. “The backup receivers they got to make special teams. If he wants to make the team, he’s got to play special teams.”

However, as training camp progressed, Smith-Marsette fell into the coach’s favor and earned the highest praise possible in Zimmerisms.

“He’s gonna be a good player. I’m trying to get him better on special teams because he’s going to have that role. He’s still going to have to do better there,” Zimmer said.

Smith-Marsette has proven he can be a good offensive player and Zimmer has since called upon the rookie out of Iowa to focus more on special teams for this season.

On Saturday, he returned two kickoffs for 42 yards, including a 30-yard return, in the Vikings’ 33-6 loss to the Broncos. Smith-Marsette also caught two passes on six targets for 12 yards.

A Proven Return Man

Smith-Marsette is likely the fourth or fifth wide receiver on the depth chart behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook. Fans may have to wait to see him make an impact on offense. However, it appears Zimmer is confident in having the rookie return this year.

A lot of my mentions about ISM have been critical of Zimmer for his comments on ISM and special teams but honestly I don't see the issue — I think this is just an example of him putting it out there to motivate him. Hard to have a 4th/5th WR without ST contributions — Arif Hasan, preseason enthusiast🏅 (@ArifHasanNFL) August 12, 2021

Smith-Marsette totaled 110 career catches for 1,615 yards and 14 scores in 44 career games with the Hawkeyes while averaging 22.0 yards per kick return his senior year.

“I always view myself as a receiver first, that’s excellent at returning kicks. I can do punt return, too,” Smith-Marsette said, via Vikings.com. “I definitely see myself as a wide receiver first and then a return man after that, but I’m somebody that takes pride in the return game, too.”

He returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska in 2019 and has been adamant about making an impact any way he can during his rookie year.

“I feel as though I was the best player in the draft when it comes to returning the ball,” Smith-Marsette said. “That’s another strong suit of mine. I feel like I’m coming in there and I’m going to make an immediate impact in the return game and then work my way into the offense.”