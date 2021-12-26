Rams All-Pro CB Responds to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson: ‘We Gon’ Get After It’

Sunday, December 26, marks a day Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has awaited all season.

Appearing on a live airing of the All Things Covered podcast at training camp in August, Jefferson revealed he circled the Vikings’ Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

This week, Jefferson shared that he literally circled the game in red ink, restating his reason: facing perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I’m excited,” Jefferson said in a December 23 press conference. “I feel like I live for these moments, ever since I was a kid, just going up against that top guy. I’m a natural competitor… To me, it’s a statement game for me considering myself one of the top receivers in the league and solidifying myself. Definitely ready for it.”

Addressing Jefferson’s excitement for this Sunday’s game both in the preseason and this week, Ramsey maintained he took the Vikings receiver’s comments not as a callout but as a sign of respect.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘We Gon’ Get After It’





Play



Jalen Ramsey On Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson & How Rams Have Handled Unusual Week Los Angeles Rams DB Jalen Ramsey talks about potentially matching up with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and his thoughts on the way the Rams navigated atypical week of preparation. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on… 2021-12-25T00:17:56Z

During the preseason, Ramsey heard of Jefferson’s anticipation for their teams’ late-season matchup, shrugging off the hype for a matchup that was four months ahead.

“The receivers told me about Justin Jefferson’s comments, how he had our game circled…So then I went and checked it out and saw it. It is what is. I feel like the media blows things out of proportion. I think he said it out of a competitive spirit. I don’t really look too much into it.” Ramsey said, per Turf Show Times. We’ll see him when we see him. We’ve got a lot more games before we play them I think, so I’m not really worried about that.”

Speaking to Los Angeles media on Friday, December 24, Ramsey maintained a similar nonchalant demeanor toward Jefferson. Still, he gave the 22-year-old receiver credit as already one of the best receivers in the league.

“He’s an extreme competitor. He wants to prove that he’s one of the best in the league. He was kind of giving me respect by calling me one of the best in the league. We all know how these matchups go — sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t,” Ramsey said as it’s unclear whether Ramsey will shadow Jefferson on Sunday. “I live for (these matchups) as well. I haven’t had this date circled. I try to play every game the same and give respect to the game.

“(Jefferson) is a heck of a football player and regardless of our matchup, he’s already one of the best in the league. I do have a lot of respect for him, but we gon’ get after it for sure.”

Ramsey is currently ranked the second-best cornerback who’s played a minimum of 50% of defensive snaps by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with an 83.9 defensive grade entering Sunday’s game. Jefferson is the third-highest graded receiver by PFF, owning an 89.8 offensive grade.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Added Meaning Ahead for Jefferson Against Rams

Along with a prove-it matchup with Ramsey patrolling the Rams secondary, Jefferson, earning his second Pro Bowl appearance last week, has added motivation in surpassing his longtime mentor.

Fellow LSU alumnus Odell Beckham Jr., released by the Cleveland Browns and signed to the Rams in November, will stand across from Jefferson with the Vikings receiver in range of breaking his record for the most receiving yards by a player in their first two seasons.

Jefferson, who posted a modern-era NFL rookie record of 1,400 receiving yards last season, is 21 yards shy of surpassing Beckham’s 2,755 receiving yards in his first two seasons. Jefferson currently has 1,335 receiving yards in 15 games this season, trailing only Rams receiver Cooper Kupp’s NFL-leading 1,625 receiving yards.

Beckham and Jefferson have been friends since Beckham played with Jefferson’s older brother, Jordan, who was the quarterback at LSU during Beckham’s freshman year.

“Need 21 yards,” Jefferson said as he’s nearing the best two-year start by a receiver in NFL history. “Definitely been keeping the tabs on that.”