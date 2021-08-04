Jeff Gladney’s Agent Blasts Vikings For Cutting Former 1st-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted Gladney on a family domestic assault charge in Dallas County Court.

Gladney, 24, is accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman by her head in an incident in April that has left the cornerback a non-participant in any team activities.

The Vikings released several statements throughout Gladney’s legal process, calling the details of the incident “disturbing” but would allow the situation to unfold further before making any decisions.

Gladney’s indictment was the nail in the coffin for the cornerback, whose agent, Brian E. Overstreet, blasted Minnesota for its decision.

Here’s his statement on Gladney’s release, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.