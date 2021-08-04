Jeff Gladney’s Agent Blasts Vikings For Cutting Former 1st-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted Gladney on a family domestic assault charge in Dallas County Court.
Gladney, 24, is accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman by her head in an incident in April that has left the cornerback a non-participant in any team activities.
The Vikings released several statements throughout Gladney’s legal process, calling the details of the incident “disturbing” but would allow the situation to unfold further before making any decisions.
Gladney’s indictment was the nail in the coffin for the cornerback, whose agent, Brian E. Overstreet, blasted Minnesota for its decision.
Here’s his statement on Gladney’s release, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
It’s a good thing that innocent until proven guilty still exists in this country.
Unfortunately, the Vikings don’t view it the same way. Today, Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more. It does not speak to his guilt or innocence. We received information that the complaining witness in this case came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted.
The Vikings did what they thought was best for their organization which we respect, but we still strongly believe in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We look forward to his day in court so that he can clear his name. At this time, out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, Jeff and his representatives will have no further comments.
The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!Join Heavy on Vikings!
Gladney’s Lone Season in Minnesota
Gladney departs from the Vikings after a single season in Minnesota. He was the only cornerback to remain healthy and played all 16 games last season, tallying 81 tackles and three pass breakups.
A product out of Texas Christian University, Gladney could be picked up off waivers by a team and placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, a special player list that only the commissioner can alter.
Gladney, selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round, made $6.1 million in his time with the Vikings, including $2.7 million in dead cap Minnesota has to eat for cutting him this season, per Over the Cap.
Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!
Vikings Ready to Move On
While Gladney’s release was made official on Tuesday, the Vikings appeared ready to move on with or without the former first-round pick.
Minnesota added five veteran cornerbacks this offseason, including presumed starters Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander and contributors Bashaud Breeland, Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith.
After a year where the Vikings had no veteran presence at cornerback, coach Mike Zimmer prioritized having good leaders among his quarterbacks ranks as younger players like Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, Kris Boyd, and Dylan Mabin continue their development within the franchise.