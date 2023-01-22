2 Vikings Coaches to Interview For OC Jobs With Rival NFL Teams

The Minnesota Vikings had a resurgent season in 2022, which means the sharks are circling in attempts to poach some of the team’s up-and-coming coaching talent.

While Minnesota’s defense was one of the worst in the NFL in 2022, resulting in the firing of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the offense was one of the most successful and prolific in the league. As such, both Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and tight ends coach/pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio are being sought after for open offensive coordinator positions.

“The [Los Angeles] Chargers have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says,” Jonathan Jones of CBS tweeted on Saturday, January 21.

The Chargers’ ask is an interesting one, after the team inquired about current Vikings OC Wes Phillips earlier in the week. Phillips declined that offer in favor of staying with head coach Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Johnson was both a collegiate and professional quarterback for several years before joining the Indianapolis Colts staff as an offensive quality control coach. He worked in that role for two seasons before linking up with the Vikings in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens Looking at Angelichio as Offensive Coordinator

While the Chargers are talking with Johnson on the west coast, another AFC team on the east coast is interested in Angelichio for its offensive coordinator position — the Baltimore Ravens.

“#Ravens have requested permission to interview #Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their offensive coordinator position, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Veteran NFL coach helped Minnesota to a top-five passing offense in 2022.”

Angelichio was also a new addition to the Vikings staff last season, after having spent the previous two campaigns with the Carolina Panthers. Upon joining Minnesota in 2022, he assumed the duties of both tight ends coach and pass-game coordinator.

Future Looks Bright For Vikings’ Offense, Passing Game

No one player or coach can claim all the credit for Minnesota’s improved offense in 2022, but none need to. There is plenty of shine to go around.

The Vikings jumped from No. 11 to No. 2 year-over-year in passing offense based on yards per game, according to NFL.com. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson produced a phenomenal year, hauling in 128 catches for 1,809 yards, per Pro Football Reference. Both marks led the NFL and set new franchise records in Minnesota. Jefferson also added eight touchdowns in his third consecutive Pro-Bowl season, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his three-year career.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins also had another quality season. While his counting statistics were down, Pro Football Focus still ranked Cousins the ninth-best quarterback in the NFL in 2022 out of 39 players who qualified at the position.

The Vikings’ fortunes also turned around, as the team won the NFC North Division with a 13-4 record and earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.