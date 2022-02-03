Jim Harbaugh Makes Strong Statement on Vikings After Failing to Land HC Job

The Minnesota Vikings‘ second interview with Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday, February 2, was deemed a “formality.”

“Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is headed to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview, but multiple sources say it’s a formality. Harbaugh heads there planning to sign a deal to become the NFL Vikings’ head coach,” Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com reported on February 1.

The interview turned out to be true to its word.

Harbaugh failed to convince the Vikings he is their best possible option for the head coach position and was never offered the job, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Minnesota opted to go with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, whom they plan to hire after the Super Bowl.

Harbaugh was sent packing back to Michigan, which he told he would return to the school. And in the aftermath of the interview, Harbaugh left a strong message on the Vikings organization.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘The Team is Poised for Greatness’

Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson received a text from Harbaugh, who offered high praise to not only the organization but also general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“I just got a text from Jim Harbaugh, returning to Michigan job after #Vikings interview: “The Wilf family and organization are first class all the way and in every way and Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) is a shining star! The team is poised for greatness.” Classy comments from Harbaugh,” Tomasson tweeted.

I just got a text from Jim Harbaugh, returning to Michigan job after #Vikings interview: “The Wilf family and organization are first class all the way and in every way and Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) is a shining star! The team is poised for greatness.” Classy comments from Harbaugh. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 3, 2022

The Vikings’ pivot to O’Connell is what Star Tribune columnist Michael Rand penned as a “very Vikings conclusion.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Vikings Check Down to O’Connell

For weeks, the Vikings touted that they were looking for a collaborator with strong communication skills to help lead the Vikings out of a “fear-based” culture under Mike Zimmer.

However, Harbaugh seemed to be the furthest deviation of what the team was looking for, with many arguing he is the same mold of Zimmer as an old-school head coach.

O’Connell, 36, on the other hand, is young, unproven but comes from a prolific background with the Rams. And yet his hiring comes with a sense of loss.

“Even a hire that generates genuine excitement is tinged with a sense of letdown,” Rand said.

“This is no fault of O’Connell, who like I said seems to be the type of coach we assumed they would hire: young (36) and offensive-minded, with the sort of malleable personality that might lead to collaboration and intentional decision-making,” Rand added. “O’Connell might very well end up being the correct hire for the Vikings, though anyone hoping for a Kirk Cousins trade might take note of O’Connell’s previous working relationship with Cousins in 2017 as Washington’s QB coach.”

O’Connell made a strong impression with the Vikings for his creativity and a “nuanced” review of Cousins, The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported.

“When Ryans withdrew his name from the running, speculation swirled that he knew something, perhaps that the job was being steered toward another candidate. The Vikings’ search committee flew to Los Angeles and interviewed O’Connell and Morris on Monday. Both conversations went well, but O’Connell “blew them away,” according to a source,” Graff wrote. “He had studied the team’s roster from the previous season. He came prepared with ideas on how to improve the team and was able to offer a nuanced review of quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom he coached for one season in Washington.”

However, Harbaugh’s track record spoke for itself. He’s one of the winningest head coaches in NFL history, boasting the fifth-best win rate of 69.5% and a 44-19-1 record to the tune of three NFC Championship game appearances and a Super Bowl berth in just four seasons.

Harbaugh was an electric jolt that could wake up a Frankenstein’s monster organization that is adamant it will trudge on with the team it’s built before fully committing to a teardown.

O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah may not bring the same voltage Harbaugh could, but the promising young duo present a more calculated path forward.