Jim Harbaugh Isn’t a Lock to Join Vikings, Insider Says

Jim Harbaugh to the Minnesota Vikings seems like a done deal.

The Vikings are flying Harbaugh in on Wednesday, February 2, for a second interview — a similar path they took in hiring general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

However, the man who first leaked the Vikings’ rumor of interest in the Michigan coach still sees a strong chance Harbaugh stays with the Wolverines.

Michigan Insider Still Sees Likely Chance Harbaugh Stays

Michigan insider John U. Bacon, formerly of the Detroit News, has been the de facto Wolverines whisperer throughout Harbaugh’s potential reentry into the NFL coaching ranks.

On Tuesday, February 1, Bacon addressed several topics circling Harbaugh’s future.

While the Miami Dolphins were rumored to steal Harbaugh in the 11th hour, Bacon reported that owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan alumnus, is “determined to honor his promise not to interfere with UM football.”

“Miami looks out,” Bacon said.

With the Dolphins out of the picture and Harbaugh scheduled for a second interview with the Vikings, Bacon still favors Harbaugh to return to Michigan over the former San Francisco 49ers head coach making a return to the NFL.

“I’m still 60-40 Harbaugh stays,” Bacon added.

Harbaugh Watch, Day 31: Nobody Knows How It Ends, but…

-Harbaugh 2nd interview with MN Wed. Harbaugh serious, MN intrigued.

-Word is Ross determined to honor his promise not to interfere with UM football. Miami looks out.

-Down to MN and UM.

-I'm still at 60-40 Harbaugh stays. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) February 1, 2022

Bacon Blinded by Loyalty

Bacon’s intel has been solid so far after he first gained traction in the rumor mill by leaking at the time felt like the Vikings’ longshot interest in Harbaugh.

“Harbaugh Watch, Day 23: Nobody Knows Anything. But FWIW (for what it’s worth), I’m hearing the NFL possibilities seem to be shrinking, not expanding, especially with probably the best fit, Las Vegas,” Bacon tweeted on January 24. “Flip side, just heard, ‘Don’t count the Vikings out.'”

Harbaugh was considered a favorite with the Las Vegas Raiders with his history with both teams as a quarterbacks coach with the Raiders and playing quarterback with the Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 1987 draft.

However, as the NFL coaching carousel continued to spin, patience has paid off in Minnesota. Neither Las Vegas nor the Bears likely presented a strong enough reason for Harbaugh to leave Michigan. But after the hiring of Mensah, who worked with Harbaugh for two seasons in San Francisco, talks began to surface between the Vikings and Harbaugh.

Their preliminary interview last Saturday, January 29, was deemed an exploratory conversation, gauging Harbaugh’s interest in the job. But for Harbaugh to have gone public with his NFL interview was a strong indicator that he’s serious about the job and the impact even an interview can have on recruiting.

Before word spread of Harbaugh’s interview on Saturday, Bacon was leaning on an 80% chance Harbaugh stays with Michigan and a 20% chance he returns to the NFL.

Harbaugh Watch, Day 27: Nobody Knows Much.

Count me 80-20 he stays. But until NFL musical chairs ends, still a possibility, though a fading one.

But what might drive UM fans craziest: the timeline is entirely unclear. He's under contract, and doing the job full blast. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 28, 2022

His scale has continued to slide as the Vikings are nearing a potential hire of Harbaugh.

And the most recent step towards that future, an interview on Wednesday, happens to fall on National Signing Day. Unless Harbaugh has a sudden change of heart, he’s not flying to Minnesota and departing from Michigan the day the program is set to secure the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class for a breakup.

He’s headed to Minnesota to accept a job offer if the Vikings offer it to him.

Bacon, a former Michigan alumnus, has acknowledged the momentum heading into Wednesday but has yet to come to terms with the impact of Harbaugh’s appointment in 24 hours.