Patrick Peterson on Vikings Passing on Harbaugh: ‘He’s the Most Qualified Coach’

Minnesota Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson had a similar question that circled the Vikings fan base last week after Jim Harbaugh left the North Star state without a job offer.

“What happened.”

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast this week, Peterson shared his thoughts on the front office’s decision to pass on Harbaugh, instead opting to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Speaking with his cousin and co-host Bryant McFadden of the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson admitted that he, like a strong contingent of the NFL community, felt Harbaugh was walking into a job offer when the Michigan coach left the state for Minnesota on the NCAA’s National Signing Day.

“My first reaction was, ‘What happened? What went down?’ All the fingers was pretty much pointing to him landing the job in Minnesota,” Peterson said of Harbaugh. “He’s the most qualified coach that was in position to be the next head coach.”

Despite Harbaugh’s coveted coaching resume, Peterson understood the Vikings’ decision behind picking a younger head coach.

“They obviously ended up going in a different direction. That’s pretty much what every team is doing nowadays, going young offensive-minded. Guys that have a great relationship with younger players, that can relate to younger players. That can get the best out of them,” Peterson said. “The old way is not it anymore. These owners are trying to make sure they can get coaches that can relate to these young players.”

The decision to hire O’Connell gave truth to the rule of opposites in the NFL — that many organizations will fill a head-coach vacancy with the predecessor’s polar opposite.

And after several players spoke out on a “fear-based” organization under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings needed convincing from Harbaugh after a polarizing history with the San Francisco 49ers.

Midway through Harbaugh’s interview, the discussion took a dramatic turn away from a honeymoon at Manny’s Steakhouse.

“I’m told Harbaugh was “incredulous” when he realized there’d be no offer while he was there. Source: Even if Vikings would’ve tendered offer, they would have slept on it, held a caucus & circled back to Jim after he returned home. Wilfs needed convincing,” Fox Sports Radio’s Bernie Fratto tweeted on February 4. “The ‘revelation” came to Jim around 3pm & the meeting was effectively over. To be sure, there was no simpatico & a consensus grew. He simply wasn’t a fit given the Vikings current ‘state of the state’ ~In the end, it’s apparent that both sides ‘assumed’ an inaccurate agenda.”

Vikings Reeling Peterson in for Another Deal?

Peterson’s contract with the Vikings expired a the conclusion of the 2021 regular season — yet he remains embedded in Minnesota.

The eight-time Pro Bowl veteran cornerback, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, was included in a team captains meeting with ownership that addressed what the players are looking for in a new head coach.

“I was taken by surprise when I was invited to that meeting. I’m like, ‘Damn, I just got here. Obviously, I’m an older player, but I’m going to be a free agent. Why would you be in that meeting? ‘ ” Peterson asked himself. “It was a surprise for me, but at the same time, I looked at it as respect. That they know what they have in the building, and they respect what they have. And me, when I told my wife about that, I said, ‘That was really cool of them to involve me in that meeting. It was pretty special.’ ”

While Peterson was surprised by the fallout with Harbaugh, O’Connell’s hiring didn’t take him by surprise with what was discussed in the captains meeting.

“Mark just wanted to get our thoughts on what we could do to put it all in the basket right now. … Some of the guys got some of their messages out: what they thought would be good for the football team, what type of coaching style they thought they need to help us turn the corner,” Peterson said. “It looks like they took all those replies… and put it into their thought process when it came into hiring their new head coach.”

Minnesota including Peterson could be a sign the team is wanting to re-sign the veteran cornerback amid an offseason that could see seven defensive starters depart for free agency.