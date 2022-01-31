Vikings Insider Reveals Jim Harbaugh’s Prolific Defensive Coordinator Pairing If Hired

The Minnesota Vikings interviewing Jim Harbeau for the head coach vacancy was more than an exploratory interview.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Harbaugh “conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings’ head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minnesota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he’s still considered in the mix for that job.”

The Michigan coach has continued to entertain his return to the NFL, most recently revealing his ideal defensive coordinator who could come to Minnesota with him if he signs with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh, Vic Fangio Could Reunite in Minnesota

The Athletic’s Arif Hasan reported on Saturday, January 29, that if Harbaugh returns to the NFL, he will plan to hire former Chicago Bears head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

“I’m hearing that this would be the plan if Harbaugh were the choice (in Minnesota). Doesn’t mean he’d be able to execute it, but the pairing has been discussed,” Hasan said in a tweet.

Fangio was a defensive coordinator at Stanford in 2010 before he and Harbaugh took over the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. The duo was credited with turning around the 49ers defense, producing a league-high 35 turnovers that season. What was expected to be a rebuilding year for the formerly 6-10 49ers became an instant contender, making an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

The duo went on to lead San Francisco to two more appearances in the NFC title game, including a victory that led to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, before being fired in 2015 amid tension with the front office.

Fangio was fired by the Denver Broncos in January after serving as head coach for two seasons.

Fangio Among Top NFL Defensive Coaches

After leaving San Francisco, Fangio took over as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018.

Fangio was beloved in Chicago for his no-nonsense coaching style and blend of dry humor. In his last season as defensive coordinator with the Bears in 2018, Fangio led a defense that allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game, while and the unit also led the NFL with 27 interceptions and 36 total takeaways.

He took a job as the Denver Broncos head coach but struggled without strong quarterback play, going 19-30 in two seasons before he was fired.

Fangio has produced some of the NFL’s best defenses across his coaching career. His defenses have ranked in the league’s top-five in yards allowed in five of the past 11 seasons. They’ve also ranked in the top-five for points allowed five times during that span.

If hired by the Vikings, Fangio and Harbaugh would take on the task of turning around Minnesota’s defense that finished the 2021 season ranked 30th in yards allowed and and 24th in points allowed.

The 49ers defense ranked inside the top-five in points yards allowed all four years of their tenure in San Francisco, while ranking in the top-five in points allowed three of the four seasons.