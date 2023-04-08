Vikings Predicted to Add $34 Million Star D-Back to Secondary

The Minnesota Vikings are going to look wildly different in 2023, with the defensive backfield serving as a microcosm for the rest of the roster.

Minnesota’s three primary starters at the cornerback position are already gone after Patrick Peterson and Duke Shelley bolted in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, and the Vikings waived Cameron Dantzler Sr. who was later claimed by the Washington Commanders.

Long-time safety Harrison Smith is one of the few mainstays left in the secondary, and he’s only still in Minnesota due to his willingness to accept what was essentially a 50 percent pay cut. Part of Smith’s reasoning for taking less money was his intrigue with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the more aggressive scheme he’s bringing with him to the Vikings organization.

A good bet to join Smith in the safety room to help the Vikings strive under Flores’ new system is former Cleveland Browns defensive back John Johnson III.

Johnson Offers Vikings Upgrade at Safety Position

The Browns released Johnson in late February ahead of the official start of the NFL free agency period on March 15.

Johnson remained a free agent as of Saturday, April 8. However, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report suggested on April 7 that Johnson is due the biggest contract of any safety remaining on the board this offseason, adding further that the Vikings are the most logical of landing spots for him.

John Johnson’s ability to line up all over the secondary should boost his market value. In six seasons, four with the Los Angeles Rams and two with the Cleveland Browns, he’s played well at both safety spots and in the slot. At his best, Johnson can read the quarterback from center field and match up against pass-catchers in the seams. In 2022, he allowed a 55.1 percent completion rate and an 82.8 passer rating in coverage. On the flip side, Johnson has missed at least nine percent of his tackles in three of his last four seasons. So, his new team may want to use him primarily as a deep safety rather than a defender who plays a majority of his snaps closer to the line of scrimmage. Johnson could find a home with the Minnesota Vikings, who may need a veteran placeholder at safety while Lewis Cine recovers from a compound fracture in his leg. In 2022, Camryn Bynum started 17 games at safety, but he allowed a 123 passer rating in coverage. Johnson would be an immediate upgrade alongside Harrison Smith.

Vikings Can Add Johnson to Secondary at Reasonable Price

Johnson signed a three-year contract worth $33.75 million with the Browns a couple of offseasons back. Moton proposed a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, with $9.5 million guaranteed, for Johnson to sign with the Vikings in the coming weeks.

Minnesota currently has less than $1.5 million in available salary cap space for 2023, though there are plenty of moves yet to be made to clear room this year. One of which is the potential trade of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who requested his release from the team nearly a month ago. As Moton noted, trading Smith would create enough cap space, and then some, for the Vikings to add Johnson to the fold.

Johnson will start next season, the seventh of his professional career, at the age of 27 and turn 28 in mid-December. He has appeared in 86 NFL games over that span, earning 80 starts.