Jordan Addison Issues Bold Prediction For Vikings in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings clearly have a type when it comes to wide receivers.

Wideout Justin Jefferson’s play has a strong voice of its own, but that hasn’t stopped the All-Pro pass-catcher from speaking his mind with swagger. The Vikings selected Jefferson’s future running mate Jordan Addison out of USC with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. It didn’t take long for Addison to express some of the same personality that’s helped Jefferson become arguably the best receiver on the planet after just three seasons in the league.

Jordan Addison said in a recent interview that him and Justin Jefferson will “instantly” be the best WR duo in the NFL. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said in a recent interview that Jefferson and Addison being in the same huddle is going to be a “problem” for the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/lMKWt6XvwU — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 2, 2023

Addison told reporters on Friday that he and Jefferson will “instantly” become the best one-two pass-catching punch combination in the NFL when they step onto the field together for the first time in September.

Jordan Addison Rounds Out Vikings’ High-Octane Pass Attack

There are several assumptions within that statement. The first is that Addison will be the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart. He’ll have to beat out fourth-year wideout K.J. Osborn, who has caught 12 touchdown passes over the past two years, to earn the spot. The second is that Addison can step into the league and immediately become a high-impact performer.

The latter isn’t an unreasonable prediction, with Jefferson garnering the defense’s attention on the opposite side of the field, tight end T.J. Hockenson presenting a serious threat to opposing secondaries, and a seasoned and accomplished Kirk Cousins taking snaps under center.

Addison put up a solid campaign at USC in 2022 after transferring there from the University of Pittsburgh, hauling in 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns across 11 games. That production came on the heels of a monster season at Pitt in 2021, when Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 game appearances, per Football Reference.

Jordan Addison Must Replace Adam Thielen in Vikings’ WR Room

Perhaps what makes Addison more dangerous than any other skill is his ability to separate from defenders, something Jefferson does at an incredibly high level as well.

Jefferson led the NFL in both catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in just his third professional season in 2022. If Addison can bring even half of that kind of production to the table during his rookie campaign, Minnesota is unlikely to see a drop off in offensive firepower.

If he earns the No. 2 spot on the roster, Addison will be filling the shoes of the recently departed Adam Thielen, who will catch passes next season for the Carolina Panthers. Thielen hauled in 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

The two primary differences are that Addison will play next year at 21 years old and at a fraction of the cost of the 32-year-old Thielen, who signed a $25 million deal to join the Panthers.

Addison’s swagger and ability to separate aren’t the only things he has in common with Jefferson. The Vikings drafted the now 24-year-old Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick three years ago, just one spot ahead of where they picked Addison five days ago.

If the similarities between the two continue as Addison progresses professionally, Minnesota may well have the best duo of young wide receivers in the NFL as early as next season. In either case, this Vikings offense should be fun to watch.