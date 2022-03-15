Vikings Sign Cardinals LB , ‘Heart’ of Arizona’s Defense: Report

The Minnesota Vikings continue to make moves in free agency to bolster the team’s defense.

After agreeing to terms with former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on March 14, the Vikings filled the void left at linebacker by Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil by signing former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks.

“Jordan Hicks agreed to a two-year deal, per a source,” Chad Graff of The Athletic reported on March 15. He gives the Vikings a second middle linebacker for their new 3-4 defense where he can line up next to Eric Kendricks.”

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported that Hicks’ two-year deal is worth $10 million with escalators that could increase his earnings to $12 million with $6.5 million guaranteed.

Hicks Has Something to Prove

Hicks, 29, posted a career-high four sacks and tallied the second-most tackles (116) for the Cardinals in 2021. He was one of the best pass-rushing linebackers in the league last year and has proven durable, not missing a start since 2018.

A 2015 third-round pick out of Texas, Hicks was “pissed off” about his status in Arizona after being told first-round rookie Zaven Collins would start over him, per ESPN. Hicks requested a trade that never materialized, and he went on to start all 17 games in 2021.

I know 99.9% of the timeline wants to talk about Wentz/Bobby Wagner but recently released Jordan Hicks might be the most cost effective answer to the Commanders Mike LB problem.

✅ Solid Run Defender

✅Defensive Play Caller

✅Can Pass Rush(4 sacks)

— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 10, 2022

Hicks told AZCardinals.com that he tried to “control what he could control” when he learned a rookie who had never played an NFL snap would be taking his starting job, and he admitted it is much easier said than done.