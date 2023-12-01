Veteran QB Named Favorite to Replace Vikings’ Josh Dobbs

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t looking to drastically change to their offense coming out of their Week 13 bye — and that may lead to the team turning away from starting quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Instead, Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling believes the Vikings will go with Nick Mullens, who has two years in Kevin O’Connell‘s offense, as their starting quarterback going forward.

“If you’re biggest issue is we’re turning the ball over, we’re not executing our offense the way we want it to run. The best way to get some semblance of that back is to put in the guy that has the most experience in your offense… a guy that can play the offense in a somewhat similar fashion to Kirk Cousins. A guy that Kirk Cousins has praised as helping him learn the nuances of the offense,” Goessling said on a November 30 episode of the “Access Vikings” podcast.

Dobbs dazzled the NFL during his first two weeks in Minnesota, shining in wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints before crashing back down to earth. In the Vikings’ past two games, both losses, Dobbs has turned the ball over six times, leading O’Connell to reconsider who his starter will be for the rest of the season.

“I just tend to think if they are as irritated by the inefficiency, and especially the turnovers, as they seem to be, Nick Mullens probably ends up being the safe reliable family car in the garage that (won’t ) wow anybody. You’re not taking that out on the Autobahn. But it’s getting decent gas mileage it’s got low insurance costs, all the safety features. I know people probably are not going to want to hear that. I just think that those things may be appealing to them, in This moment especially.”

Nick Mullens Gives Vikings Best Chance at Maximizing Justin Jefferson

A day after Dobbs threw four interceptions in an embarrassing 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27, O’Connell doubled down on his decision that he will take a look at his options at quarterback moving forward.

He notably said that the quarterback he chooses will be the one who maximizes Justin Jefferson, who is expected to make his return Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re going to make sure that whoever is playing quarterback is aware and understands the intent behind plays where either Justin is the primary [target], or based upon coverage, based upon the defensive look, how to quickly and efficiently get to the right place to go with the football,” O’Connell said on November 28, per ESPN. “In the end that’s what the NFL passing game is about: rhythm, timing, understanding that the defense can and will take some things away, but progressing in rhythm.”

Dobbs’ scrambling ability unlocked the imagination and possibilities for the Vikings offense that could one day move onto a more mobile quarterback after five seasons with Kirk Cousins — but making wholesale changes this late in the season is unrealistic, Goessling said.

“You’re not going to fundamentally remake everything at this point,” Goessling said. “You don’t have the capacity to make all these major changes. A lot of this is who can do what we have committed to doing best: building an offense around Jefferson; delivering the ball in the pocket.”

Jaren Hall: The Vikings’ Mystery QB

Of the Vikings’ three options at quarterback, rookie Jaren Hall is the wild card of the group.

A fifth-round pick in last April’s draft, Hall has physical limitations that would make it difficult to pen him as a future Pro Bowler.

However, he flashed competence and efficiency in his first career start in Week 9 while Mullens was on the injured reserve with a back injury and Dobbs had just landed in Minnesota that week.

Hall completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 83 yards on his first drive against the Falcons before he was hit at the goal line and suffered a concussion. Since that moment, Dobbs has taken every snap under center for the Vikings and has provided mixed results. Mullens is also a known commodity, boasting a 5-12 career record in his six years in the league.

There are still questions surrounding Hall, and while the plan was not for him to start his rookie year, the Vikings could get an even clearer look at their quarterback situation of the future by embracing the mystery of starting the rookie QB.