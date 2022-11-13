Viking Twitter Goes Berserk Over Jefferson’s ‘Catch of The Century’

If there was ever any doubt that Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is “HIM,” the all-world wideout put it to rest on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Not only did Jefferson haul in 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown, but he took over a road game against a Super Bowl favorite in the fourth quarter and made perhaps the greatest catch in NFL history in the process.

The grab came on a 4th and 18 play with fewer than two minutes to in regulation and the Vikings trailing the Bills by a score of 27-23. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted video of the unthinkable catch on Sunday afternoon via the NFL’s official account.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

“JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY,” Yates wrote.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Jefferson’s play during his press conference, calling it one of the “more remarkable catches” he’s ever witnessed over the course of a lifetime in the game.

“I just remember … my words into Kirk [Cousins], what we were really looking for on that play. There’s not a lot of scheme you can go find in that moment,” O’Connell said. “It was about a player and our quarterback and the two of them behind good protection in a ‘gotta have it’ moment tying to just give him a chance to make a play.”

“And it happened right in front of me. One of the more remarkable catches I’ve ever seen,” O’Connell continued. “He’s such a special, special player. I’m just really proud of the way Jefferson has battled all season long against a lot of different looks, a lot of different coverages. But to show up time and time again when we needed him today — really, really lucky to have Justin and the plays he made for us today.”

Justin Jefferson’s Catch Dubbed Best Ever by Several NFL Insiders

There is little in the world today that garners near unanimous agreement, even when it comes to the sport of football.

However, the reaction to Jefferson’s catch as perhaps the best ever made following the Vikings’ wild comeback win in Buffalo marked a rare moment of harmonious consensus on social media.

Justin Jefferson’s catch was so insane… I’d quit if it happened against me in Madden, because it’s that UNREALISTIC! 🤯🏈🫡 pic.twitter.com/YVEByhPxab — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2022

“Justin Jefferson’s catch was so insane,” Jordan Schultz of The Score tweeted. “I’d quit if it happened against me in Madden because it’s that UNREALISTIC! 🤯 🏈 🤯”

Major media players across the Twitter-scape resoundingly agreed.

“OMG. Justin Jefferson. That’s the best. Ever,” Colin Cowherd tweeted.

“I thought Julio Jones in the Super Bowl was the most acrobatic catch ever,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote online. “Justin Jefferson would like a word.”

Regional voices covering the Vikings were equally hyped after seeing the third-year wideout make a historic catch in what proved to be the NFL’s game of the year through 10 weeks of regular season play.

“I mean, Justin Jefferson for MVP,” Eric Thompson of The Daily Norseman wrote. “You can’t tell me otherwise right now.”

OBJ on Justin Jefferson’s insane one-handed catch 👏 pic.twitter.com/UFN3cNXhnn — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2022

Even Odell Beckham Jr., the man widely considered to have owned the rights to the best catch in NFL history from his days with the New York Giants, showed his respect to Jefferson Sunday.

“Good Lord,” Beckham wrote on Twitter, via Pro Football Focus.

Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on Crazy Catch, Vikings’ Comeback Win

Jefferson himself said during his press conference that the “whole play was crazy,” adding it was even more impressive when he watched it back on video than he realized in the moment, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The receiver added that the game itself was among the best he has ever been a part of.

“Definitely top two for sure,” Jefferson said. “Just off us being down, going up against a team like that. Us not getting that goal line touchdown and then fumbling in the end zone. It was so crazy. It felt like it was unreal. It felt like a movie.”

Beyond the catch, Sunday was also a day for Minnesota milestones. The Vikings became the first NFL team to overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half since the Bills’ arena was renamed Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jefferson set the record for the most 100-yard receiving performances over a player’s first three season in the league since 1950. He now boasts 20 such games in his career.