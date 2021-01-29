Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Issues Strong Challenge: ‘I’ll Put My Check on It’

Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson is making the most of his first offseason in the NFL — often the first time in young professional players’ careers where they have substantial time off after the high school and college grind of making it to the league.

Jefferson has been in Miami training with the House of Athlete, a gym and fitness program launched by former Chicago Bears All-Pro wideout Brandon Marshall. While working out in a recent video released on his Youtube on Friday, Jefferson issued a strong challenge to himself.

“I ain’t dropping no balls next season — just watch,” Jefferson said. “No drops. Zero. I’ll put my check on it. I’ll put my whole life savings [on it].”

Jefferson’s challenge to drop zero passes will be steep as he’s poised for a prominent role in the offense next season after not starting the first two games in 2020. However, his goal is not as lofty as it seems.

The 21-year-old rookie dropped just two passes on 125 targets last season, tallying a 1.6% drop rate — the third-lowest drop rate among wide receivers with at least 100 targets. He trailed only Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins who each had one drop last season.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Justin Jefferson Becomes an Icon in Offseason

Jefferson breaking the Super Bowl era receiving yards record with 1,400 yards this season catapulted the Vikings rookie into the national spotlight.

He has become increasingly popular, making appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Marshall’s I Am Athlete podcast and most recently Verzuz with Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown, Deion Sanders and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Launching his own Youtube channel, Jefferson connected with Youtube star “Deestroying,” or Donald De La Haye, who has been advocating for a chance to be an NFL kicker after purposefully violating NCAA rules while at the University of Central Florida to continue his passion for making videos. The two took turns covering each other one-on-one.

De La Haye urged Minnesota to offer him a tryout in the midst of the Dan Bailey fiasco through Weeks 11 to 13, however, the Vikings have stood by Bailey who remains the team’s kicker entering the offseason.

Jefferson Slated to Speak During Super Bowl Week

Approaching the announcement of the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6, Jefferson will make his media rounds as one of the top two candidates.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year award over Jefferson, although the league acknowledges the Associated Press’ award as the official honor.

Jefferson received rookie of the year accolades from Pro Football Focus, DraftKings and Sporting News since then, however, the PFWA award holds more merit than the former awards.

Jefferson has championed his candidacy via Twitter for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award where fans vote for who was the best first-year player in the league.

Pepsi recently reached out to Vikings writer Dustin Baker to interview Jefferson during Super Bowl week, which may be an indicator of him leading in votes. He’ll add the interview to his media rounds with Pro Football Talk and likely other networks as well.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.