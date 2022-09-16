Elite Eagles CB Makes Strong Statement on Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has remained one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks since he entered the league in 2013 — garnering four Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro mention in his 10-year career.

Cornerback and wide receiver matchups are often some of the game’s most heated position battles. However, approaching a primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Slay kept his words to only praise.

Appearing on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Slay addressed the upcoming challenge of covering Justin Jefferson after the third-year star posted a career-high of 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Darius Slay Seconds Justin Jefferson Could Become the No. 1 WR in the NFL

On September 14, Slay previewed the Eagles matchup with the Vikings, which he’s anticipated since the schedule was released.

I’ve been locked in [for Week 2] since I got the schedule,” Slay said before backing up Jefferson for his statement before the season that he’ll become the best receiver in the league. “That boy [Jefferson] dangerous. He’s the second-best receiver [in the league], and he might finish first.”

Slay, like Jefferson, ranked Davante Adams ahead of the Vikings star, followed by Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase to round out his top-five receivers.

“Them guys they’re just special. I like guys after the catch,” Slay said. “They get real active, they turn straight into running backs and everything.”

Philadelphia will have to sell out to stop Jefferson, who tallied 81 yards after the catch last Sunday against the Packers. However, it won’t be Slay’s sole responsibility of stopping Jefferson. Speaking with Sherman, it seems the Eagles won’t have Slay shadow Jefferson after seeing the amount of pre-snap movement the Vikings used to get Jefferson opportunities.

That burden of coverage responsibilities will have to be communicated quickly for the Eagles, who play a similar zone coverage scheme that Minnesota has under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

It Could Be Dalvin Cook’s Turn vs. Eagles

While the Vikings offense should continue to flow through Jefferson as the No. 1 priority, it may be Dalvin Cook‘s turn to shine in Week 2.

Philadelphia is coming off a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions where they allowed 144 yards and 9.6 yards per carry to D’Andre Swift. The Eagles allowed a total of 181 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry, which could offer an opportunity for Minnesota to take control of the game on the ground.

Cook saw 20 carries for 90 rushing yards against Green Bay last week. Expect him to see 20-plus carries and additional work in the passing game.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will need to stop the Eagles run game as well with a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts at the helm. Hurts threw for 243 yards and two interceptions while also taking 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota opened the week as a 1.5-point underdog to the Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers held the same margin over the Vikings entering Week 1, however, Philadelphia wasn’t given the typical 3-point favoritism awarded to home teams.