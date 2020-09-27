Fantasy Football Fans Rage Over Vikings’ Justin Jefferson [LOOK]

After many fantasy football owners jumped ship on Justin Jefferson, the Vikings rookie wide receiver had a helluva coming out party in his first career start.

Jefferson joined rarified air by becoming the first Vikings rookie since Randy Moss in 1998 to post 100 or more receiving yards in the first half of the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson is the 1st @Vikings rookie with 100 receiving yards in a half since @RandyMoss on Nov. 26, 1998 against the Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dbpql1fjQN — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2020

Catching seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson scored 30.5 points in single-point PPR leagues, the fourth-highest scoring player in the noon-time slot.

Jefferson, who had just five catches for 70 yards in two games prior, saw faith in him sink many fans simmered on his hype and either bench or dropped him. He was started in just 0.9 percent of ESPN leagues and is currently rostered in 33.8 percent of leagues.

As you’d expect, there was quite a fanfare of Jefferson’s big game as many fans lamented their frustrations of leaving Jefferson on the bench. His performance undoubtedly won over some of his haters.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

‘Justin Jefferson Is Pissing Me Off’

While Jefferson was a saving grace for some, the overwhelming discussion on Twitter was from fans who had parted Jefferson from their fantasy lineups.

justin jefferson lowkey saved my fantasy season in week 3. take chances on rookies — Zach Engberg (#FREETIANNA) (@nealberg96) September 27, 2020

Justin Jefferson with 31 points and on my bench for fantasy pic.twitter.com/qu9WciDopA — Marty (@msj41817) September 27, 2020

JUSTIN JEFFERSON IS PISSING ME OFF BECAUSE HOW YOU JUST GO GO OFF LIKE THIS AND I HAVE YOU ON MY BENCH IN FANTASY FOOTBALL🤬🤬🤬🤬!!!! — ⚓️ (@Benny__B21) September 27, 2020

Fantasy GMs after not starting Justin Jefferson @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/jOkSZvFhfk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

One fan rolled with Jefferson out of desperation, a move that paid dividends.

Got so many injuries on my fantasy team I had to start Justin Jefferson 😌 — Kìrk (@Clutch_K_) September 27, 2020

The Vikings fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2013, but the offense’s bounce-back performance was encouraging as Jefferson proved to be a catalyst against the Titans.

My joy is currently solely about Justin Jefferson having a chance to set the all-time rookie receiving record a mere days after you tried to fantasy guru downplay his chances of success — J.R.🔮 #Day202 (@RealReppin) September 27, 2020

He proved one fan that he’s much more than a “bum.”

He a rookie how he a bum lol — Micah N. (@TAILORMADEAVE) September 27, 2020

And now… a moment of silence for fans who lost this week with Jefferson on their bench.

A moment of silence for all the fantasy owners that have Justin Jefferson on the bench this week. So sorry pic.twitter.com/cJahfyVJiw — Kyle (@CowboyDuck88) September 27, 2020

He’ll likely be one of the biggest pickups next week.

Everyone trying to pick up Justin Jefferson in fantasy this week. pic.twitter.com/aJhz8s4DQQ — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) September 27, 2020

Jefferson’s Outlook the Rest of the Season

Sunday marked Jefferson’s first start of the season as the Vikings’ commitment to him proved worthwhile. After three games, it appears the Vikings defense will continue to struggle as the offense may find itself in shootouts this season.

His 71-yard touchdown showed his elusiveness and ability to create yards after the catch, slipping one tackle and forcing two Titans defenders to collide as he hit his signature dance in the end zone.

He should be picked up in all leagues and is a flex candidate moving forward as the Vikings will continue to game plan around him as a support to No. 1 wide receiver Adam Thielen.

RELATED ARTICLES: