Fantasy Football Fans Rage Over Vikings’ Justin Jefferson [LOOK]

Fantasy Football Fans Rage Over Vikings’ Justin Jefferson [LOOK]

  • Shares
  • Updated
Justin Jefferson

Getty Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson made his name known on Sunday against the Titans.

After many fantasy football owners jumped ship on Justin Jefferson, the Vikings rookie wide receiver had a helluva coming out party in his first career start.

Jefferson joined rarified air by becoming the first Vikings rookie since Randy Moss in 1998 to post 100 or more receiving yards in the first half of the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Catching seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson scored 30.5 points in single-point PPR leagues, the fourth-highest scoring player in the noon-time slot.

Jefferson, who had just five catches for 70 yards in two games prior, saw faith in him sink many fans simmered on his hype and either bench or dropped him. He was started in just 0.9 percent of ESPN leagues and is currently rostered in 33.8 percent of leagues.

As you’d expect, there was quite a fanfare of Jefferson’s big game as many fans lamented their frustrations of leaving Jefferson on the bench. His performance undoubtedly won over some of his haters.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

‘Justin Jefferson Is Pissing Me Off’

While Jefferson was a saving grace for some, the overwhelming discussion on Twitter was from fans who had parted Jefferson from their fantasy lineups.

One fan rolled with Jefferson out of desperation, a move that paid dividends.

The Vikings fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2013, but the offense’s bounce-back performance was encouraging as Jefferson proved to be a catalyst against the Titans.

He proved one fan that he’s much more than a “bum.”

And now… a moment of silence for fans who lost this week with Jefferson on their bench.

He’ll likely be one of the biggest pickups next week.

Jefferson’s Outlook the Rest of the Season

Sunday marked Jefferson’s first start of the season as the Vikings’ commitment to him proved worthwhile. After three games, it appears the Vikings defense will continue to struggle as the offense may find itself in shootouts this season.

His 71-yard touchdown showed his elusiveness and ability to create yards after the catch, slipping one tackle and forcing two Titans defenders to collide as he hit his signature dance in the end zone.

He should be picked up in all leagues and is a flex candidate moving forward as the Vikings will continue to game plan around him as a support to No. 1 wide receiver Adam Thielen.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Read More
, ,