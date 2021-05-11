Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Sounds off on Rookie QB Kellen Mond

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson realized his potential in the NFL with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback last season.

The Vikings, drafting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signaled a potential end to Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota — although it’s unlikely until Cousins’ contract expires in 2022.

That hasn’t stopped Jefferson from becoming acquainted with Mond, even before the Vikings drafted Mond.

Jefferson worked out with Mond in Miami during the offseason and already has a strong idea of what Mond can bring to Minnesota.

“I feel like he’s going to be a good player on this team. … He has a very strong arm… I think he will be a great addition to this team,” Jefferson said in a conference call, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Jefferson Will Attend Spring Training

Jefferson said that he would be attending OTAs next Monday at TCO Performance Center after several Vikings players voiced that they would not attend in-person offseason spring workouts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the guys on the team are attending,” Jefferson said Tuesday, per Tomasson. “We all thought it was going to be a good idea to get a quick start to really build that connection again.”

However, it seems teams around the league are feeling the pressure or putting on some gamesmanship. The New England Patriots’ players released a statement that said “many of us” would skip the offseason program, meanwhile, ESPN reported more than 50 players have been showing up to the facility.

The NFLPA has encouraged players to stay away from in-person training this offseason. However, the Vikings appear to be motivated to bounce back from a 7-9 regular season and could follow the same trend the Patriots did.

“I’m excited for this season,” Jefferson said, per Tomasson. “I feel like we have a good chance of making it to the playoffs and going far and hopefully getting a Super Bowl.”

Jefferson Launches ‘Building Better Lives’ Program

In partnership with Optimum Nutrition, Jefferson and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams launched “Building Better Lives” — a new national purpose-driven program to build awareness of the disparities in access to fitness and to provide fitness resources in underserved communities.

The program’s pilot communities include Jefferson’s hometown of St. Rose, La., and East Palo Alto, Calif., where Adams was raised. Each community will take on a five-week fitness challenge starting June 1.

“I grew up tossing the ball around on a grassy lot near my house,” Jefferson said in a press release. “I know what it means to kids and other residents of communities like mine to have access to quality fitness resources and I’m glad to partner with Optimum Nutrition on Building Better Lives to make that possible.”

