Vikings’ Decision on New Offensive Coordinator Leaked: Report

Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson may have just leaked who will be the new offensive coordinator of the organization.

In an interview with Fansided’s Mark Carmen, Jefferson was asked about the position opening and what he had learned from Gary Kubiak, who announced his retirement this past offseason, did not shy away from sharing his expectations at the position next season.

“Nothing but respect for coach [Gary Kubiak]. I wish I could have more years with him. I was just getting comfortable with him,” Jefferson said. “But I’m pretty sure Klint [Kubiak] is going to come in and do the same or even better. I’m pretty sure [Gary] is going to give him a little insight and give him some tips on how to call the games.”

The Viking Age’s Adam Patrick connected the dots that Jefferson may have split the beans of a decision that doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Kubiak being the frontrunner for the position all offseason.

Positions Aligning for Klint Kubiak’s Official Promotion

The Vikings recently interviewed New York Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert for the offensive coordinator position, which was a requirement under new league rules.

Minnesota hired Jacksonville Jaguars coach Keenan McCardell as the wide receivers coach on Jan. 28. McCardell’s hiring presumably pushes Vikings wide receivers coach Andrew Janacko out of his 2020 job with the team, however, he has not been fired.

Janacko will likely be named quarterbacks coach along with the official announcement that Klint Kubiak will be the new offensive coordinator.

Coach Mike Zimmer has also stated he’d like to have an elder offensive advisor, similar to the role Gary Kubiak served under in 2019 before he became the offensive coordinator.

The Vikings also promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator for his 15th season with the team. Ficken was the special teams assistant coach in 2019.

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Josh Hingst joins Minnesota after eight seasons with the Eagles.

Added Pressure on Offensive Coordinator

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that an offensive coach weighed in on Minnesota’s possible offensive coordinator vacancy and said it could be a tough job to fill with a quality external candidate.

Zimmer has preached continuity on offense this offseason after the unit finished fourth in total offense in the league.

After barely missing the playoffs with a 7-9 record in what’s been considered a rebuilding season, expectations will be the postseason in 2021 given the talent on the Vikings roster.

“Coach Mike Zimmer will be under pressure to win next year, and a bad season could result in everyone getting fired. That’s a lot of extra pressure on a new offensive coordinator,” Florio wrote.

Klint Kubiak has helped Kirk Cousins produce two of the best seasons in his career and has the offensive model intact.

However, it all comes down to execution: from the players on the field to the coordinator calling the plays.

If Klint Kubiak does become the new offensive coordinator, his situational playcalling will be under a microscope with several Vikings brass in the hot seat this next season.

