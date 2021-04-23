Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Trolls All-Pro Ravens Corner Ahead of 2021 Matchup

As a cornerback in the NFL, you have to have a short memory.

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has that going for him after the former Alabama Crimson Tide star and 2017 first-round pick suffered a mental lapse on Twitter.

Minnesota Vikings sophomore wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the opportunity to correct Humphrey’s, stoking the fires of what could be a rivalry this upcoming season.

Humphrey’s Short Memory Caught in Justin Jefferson’s Crosshair

Humphreys, responding to a Bleacher Report engagement post asking which college program is the “true WRU,” retweeted the post claiming LSU hasn’t won a national title “in years.”

Bama or Lsu but being that LSU hasn’t one a natty in years gotta be BAMA https://t.co/ENLvgTTZPR — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) April 14, 2021

To Humphrey’s dismay, the Tigers won the NCAA Division I national championship only a calendar year ago in 2020. Jefferson, who led the NCAA with 111 catches on their undefeated run to a national title, questioned if he was the one with a foggy memory.

Do I got memory lost or did we just win the championship 2 years ago?🤔 https://t.co/l9riy3KuH3 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) April 14, 2021

Fans stirred controversy between the two stars. Here are some tweets that could add fuel to an anticipated matchup when the Vikings face the Ravens on the road in 2021.

One fan pivoted from the manufactured tension between the two and made a pitch for Jefferson to join the Ravens after a record-breaking rookie season by the former LSU star.

Jefferson Already Tested Against League’s Top Cornerbacks

Despite ending the season as Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded wide receiver, Jefferson was not well-respected at the beginning of the season. The 21-year-old didn’t see his first start until Week 3.

But after several breakout performances, Jefferson soon began garnering matchups with opposing No. 1 cornerbacks like Green Bay Packers All-Pro Jaire Alexander and the New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

Jefferson was not discouraged despite the added attention.

“I’m good enough to go against these type of guys in the league,” he said when asked about Alexander, per Inside the Vikings Will Ragatz. “I’m well capable of making those big plays and really just going out there and play my own game. Just do what I’ve been doing, playing with confidence and playing with that swagger.”

He finished the season with 1,400 receiving yards to break the rookie receiving yards record that stood for 17 years.

Jefferson will likely have to take another step forward in his sophomore season now that opponents have a film on him and his fit in the Vikings offense.

“There’s more guys looking at me. I’ve got a target on my back now. I’ve got to do better than I did last year. Going into year two I know how the game is now. You know? I’ve experienced it, I’ve got a bit more information, I’m a little bit more comfortable now that I’ve had a year under my belt,” Jefferson said.