Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Loses It On Odell Beckham Jr. Haters

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has nothing but respect for fellow star Odell Beckham Jr. — and zero time or patience for anyone who doesn’t.

In fairness to the Beckham doubters, the three-time former Pro-Bowler didn’t play like one over two and a half seasons with the Cleveland Browns. But Beckham, his father and several of his NFL contemporaries — Jefferson among them — claimed loudly that Beckham’s lack of production in the AFC North Division was a function of the quarterback and the play calling there, not a sign the once top wideout had fallen off.

Turns out, they might have been right.

ALL the latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Beckham had a big night against the formerly NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, making 6 catches on 7 total targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. In the wake of the Rams’ 30-23 upset victory, Jefferson took to Twitter to call out all the haters who’ve spent the better part of the last three years calling out Beckham.

OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS😂😂🤡🤡 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 14, 2021

“OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!!” Jefferson wrote. “I hope y’all see that now… CLOWNS 😂😂🤡🤡”

Los Angeles has Been Revelation for Beckham

Beckham’s career has been quickly resurrected since joining the Rams roster.

After a disappointing premiere against the San Francisco 49ers back on November 15, during which the wideout caught just 2 passes for 18 yards, Beckham has gotten back to his old self.

Over his last three games with Los Angeles, Beckham has nabbed 3 TD passes. He caught just 3 TD passes all of last season in Cleveland and had not found the end zone with the Browns before leaving the team eight games into the 2021 campaign. Beckham has pulled in a total 13 balls over the past three weeks, including those 3 touchdowns, on his way to amassing 186 receiving yards.

Perhaps the most encouraging element of the wide receiver’s collective performance in Southern California has been the return to the big-play Beckham he was during his time with the New York Giants. The wideout’s longest plays from scrimmage in each of his last three games are 40 yards, 27 yards and 54 yards, respectively. Beckham’s longest play from scrimmage with the Browns all season was 26 yards.

Jefferson, Beckham Share Bond

Jefferson and Beckham have several points of connection, which has created a bond strong enough to inspire the Vikings young star to publicly defend his friend and contemporary.

Both men attended Louisiana State University (LSU), where they played the same position. Both men exploded onto the NFL scene, taking the league by storm their rookie years and not looking back. Beckham grabbed 91 balls, gained more than 1,300 yards and scored 12 TDs in just 12 games played during his first season, per Pro Football Reference. Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and 7 TDs throughout his rookie campaign, and is almost certain to make a Pro-Bowl for the second straight year.

Beyond their similarities in play, being the best at something as high profile as catching passes in the NFL forges a bond that’s tough for those on the outside to understand. Jefferson and Beckham shared strikingly similar experiences throughout college, and now professionally. They deal with the same pressure and put in the same kind of work. In fact, they often put that work in together.

“The best train with the best,” Jefferson said during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show in January. “Of course, I want to train with the top guys of the league. I’ve talked to Davante Adams, talked to Stefon Diggs, Odell (Beckham Jr). Talking to those different guys, I definitely want to train with them and see all the information they can give to me to help my game out.”

Beckham has clearly made an impression on Jefferson, and now they’re both making their marks on the league as the playoffs near.